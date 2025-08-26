Salman Khan for Bigg Boss 19, Amitabh Bachchan for KBC 17 or Kamal Haasan for Bigg Boss Tamil: Who is the highest-paid host in India?

As Bigg Boss Season 19 kicked off on August 24, fans have been quizzing about Salman Khan's remuneration in comparison with other popular hosts of Indian reality TV shows. As we reported earlier, Salman Khan cut his paycheck this season; however, he is still one of the highest-paid hosts in India. Here's a look at the highest-paid hosts of Indian reality TV shows.

Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan charge Rs 5 crore per episode, but there's a catch

Amitabh Bachchan returned to the host's chair in Kaun Banega Crorepati. As per Siasat, he is charging Rs 5 crore per episode and making a sum of Rs 25 crore per week. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan has surpassed Salman Khan and become the highest-paid TV show host in India.

Salman Khan is also taking a similar paycheck for Bigg Boss this year, though he shoots for just two episodes a week, which makes his weekly salary Rs 10 crore. The Dabangg actor dropped his remuneration from Rs 250 crore to Rs 150 crore, as he will not be available for the whole season. Salman has, reportedly, locked his deal at Rs 150 crore for 15 weeks of Bigg Boss Season 19.

Farah Khan, Karan Johar, or Anil Kapoor are likely to step in to fulfill the duties of the host for the remaining weeks.

Kamal Haasan received Rs 130 crore for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7? Vijay Sethupathi signs at Rs 60 crore

Reports suggest that Kamal Haasan took a hefty sum of Rs 130 crore for his last Bigg Boss Tamil season. The makers later signed Vijay Sethupathi to fill his shoes from the 8th Season onwards. As per Money Control, Vijay Sethupathi earned over Rs 60 crore for Bigg Boss Season 8.

Talking about the other language formats of Bigg Boss, Mohanlal took a handsome paycheck of Rs 24 crore for the previous season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. On the other hand, Nagarjuna charged Rs 30 crore for hosting BB Telugu this year.

Kichha Sudeepa, who has been the face of Bigg Boss Kannada since its beginning, is reportedly charging Rs 8-10 crore per season. Riteish Deshmukh is now hosting Bigg Boss Marathi. As per reports, the Housefull franchise actor draws over Rs 30-40 lakh per episode.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the celebrities are reported by The Indian Express, Zee News, Siasat, and Filmibeat. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs, too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates.

