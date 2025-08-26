Throwback to Bigg Boss 13: When Salman Khan exposed Paras Chhabra’s 'game' with Mahira Sharma

Throwback to Bigg Boss 13, when Salman Khan publicly questioned Paras Chhabra over his growing closeness with Mahira Sharma on Weekend Ka Vaar. The two housemates had been in one team since the start, supporting each other through tasks and nominations. Viewers saw their friendship turn into romance on national TV. But outside the house, Paras was in a steady relationship with Akanksha Puri for three years.

Advertisement

Akanksha had said before the season, “We had plans. That was the last conversation Paras and I had just before he entered his vanity (van). He was keen that we shouldn’t delay anymore and that it should happen soon (after the show is over). He was very happy.” As the Paras-Mahira bond deepened, Akanksha admitted she was unhappy. She shared that Paras had warned he would “flirt around” and show a “playboy image,” but he ended up getting “cornered” with one girl.

Salman Khan takes a stand on Weekend Ka Vaar

On the weekend episode, Salman Khan told Paras Chhabra that he appeared to be “playing a game” with Mahira Sharma and not being real with her. He took a firm stand for Mahira, and fans widely agreed with his assessment. After the show ended, Paras and Mahira’s relationship did not last, reinforcing Salman’s point from that episode.

Advertisement

Family interventions also made headlines. Paras’s mother advised him on-air: “Chipta-chipti nahi. 36 aayengi, 36 jaayengi, teri wali teri maa hi layegi. (No getting cosy. 36 will come and 36 will go, but your mother will choose the woman you end up with.)”

Before that, Mahira Sharma’s mother had told Paras, “Paras, tere ko main maaru? Teri girlfriend bohot pyaari hai, Akanksha. Itni pyaari hai. Mahira toh tumhari dost hai hi. Baaki na, kissy-vissy mat kar, jo mujhe achcha nahi lagta. (Paras, should I hit you? Your girlfriend Akanksha is so lovely. She is very lovely. Mahira is your friend, but don’t kiss her, I don’t like it.)"

The raw on-air rebuke, Salman losing his cool, calling out Paras and warning him, is what made the clip trend and turn into one of the season’s most talked-about moments.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Netizens dig in Pranit More's old clip mocking Salman Khan