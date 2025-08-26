Bigg Boss 19 nominations: Gaurav Khanna and Nehal Chudasama engage in war of words, Awez Darbar breaks down

Bigg Boss 19 has begun, and the first day itself witnessed the biggest twist. On Day 1, the 16 contestants were asked to evict one contestant, and they chose Farrhana Bhatt. Now, in the upcoming episode, the first nomination task will be conducted during which the inmates will choose names whom they wish to evict. After this, it is seen that Awez Darbar breaks down in tears.

First nomination task of Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss announces the first nomination and asks contestants to nominate those whom they want to evict. Kunickaa Sadanand nominates Zeishan Quadri. Amaal Mallik is seen accusing someone of not having a pattern. Tanya Mittal slams Ashnoor Kaur for having an attitude of being an actress and considering everyone below her. Nehal Chudasama nominates Tanya.

Meanwhile, Awez Darbar nominates Gaurav Khanna. Gaurav can be seen getting engaged in a war of words with Nehal, and says, "Nehal nahi chahti ki mai sach batau uska (Nehal doesn't want me to reveal her truth)."

Neha declares, "Gaurav is authoritative." He retorts, "Aapko har jaghe kaatna hai (You have to cut everywhere)." She states, "Just because you think something is wrong, that doesn't mean I will accept it."

Watch a glimpse of Bigg Boss 19's first nomination here-

Awez Darbar breaks down in tears

While nominating Gaurav Khanna, Awez stated that he is nominating Gaurav because the latter has no duties. After the task, Gaurav confronted Awez for nominating him and asked him, "You think Natalia ka involvement mere game ke involvement se zyada hai?"

Awez tries to explain the reason, but Gaurav again questions his decision of not nominating Natalia but him. Awez said, "Muje ek chiz pasand nahi aati voh ye hai ki agar koi aise sly khelne ki koshish karta hai (I don't like one thing, and this is if someone tries to play sly)."

Gaurav questioned him, "Sly?" Awez assures Khanna that he is not sly, but Gaurav reminds him that he believes this, as he has nominated him.

After this, Awez breaks down while having his meal, whereas his girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, is seen consoling him. Kunickaa hugs Awez as he cries.

Watch Awez Darbar and Gaurav Khanna's conversation here-

So far, it is seen that contestants collectively evicted Farrhana Bhatt. However, her journey in the show has not ended as Farrhana is kept in the secret room, where she can watch everyone and overhear their conversation.

