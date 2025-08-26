Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar talks about his parents' separation, reveals being cheated by ex and says 'Jitne dost the sabke sath mei...'

Bigg Boss 19 has begun, and 16 contestants are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house. Among them are popular couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. While both are very famous on social media, not many know about Awez's past and personal life and his hesitation about being in a relationship. The popular social media personality recently spoke about his parents' separation and his ex-girlfriend cheating on him.

Awez Darbar talks about his parents' separation

Mridul Tiwari asked Awez Darbar how many years he and Nagma Mirajkar have been together. Awez disclosed, "Hum log 8-9 saal se saath mai the, but kabhi date nahi kiye the (We have been together for the past 8-9 years, but we never actually dated)."

He admitted, "Mere bachpan mai joh problems rahi hai uske vajese muje kabhi date karne ka voh nahi hua, meko darr lagta tha (The problems I faced in my childhood made it difficult for me to date; I was scared of it.)."

Abhishek Bajaj then joined the discussion and questioned Awez about the backstory of his relationship with Nagma. Before sharing, Awez opened up about the impact of his parents' split.

Awez explained, "Mere mom dad ke separation ke baad na, voh log alag ho gaye uske baad, mere andar bachpan mei joh jhagde dekha tha. Most of the time kya hota hai malum, galti teri bhi nahi hoti, teri bhi nahi hoti but kisiko sunna hi nahi hai mai kya bolna chah raha hu. Uski vajese lafde hote hai aadhe se zyada (After my mom and dad separated, I witnessed a lot of arguments in my childhood. Most of the time, no one is truly at fault, but no one wants to listen to what I have to say, and that creates problems)."

He continued, "Mai na iss chiz ke khauf mai baith gaya tha ki yaar mere sath bhi aisa hua toh koi sunega nahi fir meko hi suna padega (I became fearful that the same thing could happen to me. Who would listen to me?)"

Further, Awez revealed that he had once liked someone and entered a relationship. Despite putting in his full effort, his ex-partner cheated on him with his friends.

Darbar said, "Meko koi ladki pasand aa gayi thi. Maine socha try karte hai. Mai apna 100% dunga toh shayad sab thik rahega. Par bhai voh madam ji ne mere aaju baaju jitne dost the sabke sath mei... (I liked a girl and thought, 'Let’s give this a try. I will give it my 100%, and everything will be fine.' But then she ended up being with all my friends)."

He continued, "Tabse mera mind aisa ho gaya ki I think nahi karna hai. Muje rehna hi nahi kisi ke sath (Since then, I have been hesitant to think about being in a relationship. I don’t want to be with anyone)."

Despite these experiences, Awez gave love a chance. He is currently dating Nagma Mirajkar. Both are now seen in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

