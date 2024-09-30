Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel on his feelings for Nikki Tamboli, how things will change after show, and more

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has been entertaining viewers with its constant drama. One of the highlights of this season was evicted contestant Arbaz Patel’s romance with Nikki Tamboli inside the house. Viewers are curious to know if the former broke up with his girlfriend Leeza Bindra, if he has feelings for his co-contestant, or if it was just a game strategy. Now, in a conversation with Times Now/ Telly Talk India, Patel opened up about his relationship dynamics with Nikki.

Arbaz Patel on if he was fake with Nikki Tamboli

Many viewers are of the opinion that Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli’s relationship is fake and the romance angle was a part of their game strategy. Now, the evicted Bigg Boss Marathi 5 opened up about this. He said, "Well, agar yeh game ke liye hota, toh jab jab Bhau (Riteish Deshmukh) ke dhakke par mujhe bola jata tha ki 'Arbaz tu tera individual game khel,' ya Bhau ka aa kar bolna 'tu toh door matt dikh raha hai,' 'tu toh ek cover up dikh raha hai' and all, toh agar game ke liye hota toh koi bhi insaan game ke liye bura dikhna nahi chahega.”

He continued saying, “Usko farak padega ki arre bahar meri aisi image jaa rahi hai, toh game ke liye hota toh main change kar leta- chahe woh game plan ho ya mera connection ho. Par sach toh yeh hai ki woh game ke liye nahi tha.”

(If my bond with Nikki had been for the game, I would have changed it long ago. Be it the game plan, strategy, or my connection. On many occasions, Bhau also gave our equation many tags; if it was really fake, I wouldn't have stayed beside her.)

He also added that when you spend so much time with a person inside the house, you take a stand for each other when the other housemates are against you two, you tend to get attached, and it was very real. Arbaz doesn’t believe that Nikki is faking her feelings for him.

Arbaz Patel's feelings for Nikki Tamboli

The Bigg Boss Marathi 5 evicted contestant also opened up about his feelings for Tamboli. He shared that it’s too soon to comment on what they have for each other as they didn't get to explore it inside the house. He revealed that he told the Bigg Boss 14 fame that he doesn't care about the tags they are getting. He understands that things might change once they step out of the house.

Further, he concluded by saying that he would give his 100% if Nikki continued to treat him as someone important. "I already told Nikki ki mujhe nahi pata ki bahaar jaa kar mujhe nahi pata ki tu apni feelings mere liye accept karegi ya nahi. Tere log mujhe ya teri feeling mere liye accept karenge ya nahi. Par jab tak main tere sath hoon, tere samne hoon main tujhe importance dunga," added Patel.

“(I have already told Nikki that I don't know whether, after going outside, you will accept your feelings for me or not. Whether your people or your feelings for me will be accepted or not. But as long as I am with you, as long as I am in front of you, I will give you importance.)”

For those who came late, during his stint inside Riteish Deshmukh's show, Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Arbaz Patel's love life became a talking point over and over again. His girlfriend, Leeza Bindra also posted a note on social media hinting at their break-up after seeing his growing closeness with Nikki Tamboli. But later, she denied the break-up. A few days back, after Pate;'s eviction, she announced that she was going off from her social media account.

