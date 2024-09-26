Bigg Boss Marathi 5’s Arbaz Patel and Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Akanksha Puri walk in holding hands at Adnaan Shaikh’s reception

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ayesha Shaikh on September 24, 2024. Their wedding became a star-studded ceremony, and celebrities from the television industry, influencers, and YouTubers were gathering for his special day. Bigg Boss Marathi 5’s Arbaz Patel was spotted at his wedding after the elimination and now at the reception, he was spotted with Akanksha Puri.

The video captured by our team shows Arbaz Patel and Akanksha Puri entering the frame holding hands. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame walked out of the frame to let Patel pose for the camera. As the paparazzi requested, Akanksha Puri walked in and posed with Arbaz.

Watch Arbaz Patel and Akanksha Puri’s video here:

While Arbaz Patel chose an all-black outfit, a black pathani suit with black and silver jacket on top, Akanksha wore a lemon green lehenga. She carried a silver potli to complement the outfit, flaunting her perfectly toned physique.

For those who are unaware, Patel and Puri worked together on a music video in August this year. The song was titled Barsatein Achhi Lagti Hai. Other celebrities who were at the reception party of Adnaan and Ayesha Shaikh were Jannat Zubair, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Aashika Bhatia, and Faisal Shaikh, among others.

Talking about Arbaz, he came out of the controversial Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house recently. His stint was marked by his strong opinion and romance with Nikki Tamboli. The latter got emotional and had a meltdown during his eviction. Patel's love life came out in the open and made headlines several times owing to his actions inside the house.

He was spotted at Adnaan's sangeet ceremony for the first time after leaving the house. During an interaction with the paps, he called his eviction 'unfair'. On the other hand, Akanksha Puri rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

