Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli TEACHES Abhijeet Sawant how to make tea; Watch

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has hogged the limelight ever since it started airing on Colors Marathi in July. The participants have always entertained the fans, but it is Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant whose antics take the limelight of the show. The latest promo revealed Nikki teaching Abhijeet the recipe for making tea.

The makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 released a promo where Nikki Tamboli is teaching Abhijeet Tamboli how to make tea. In the video, she can be seen saying that he should first take water and then add milk. The video also showcased her telling Sawant to add all the ingredients, like elaichi, ginger, and others, one by one.



Abhijeet was listening to the same patiently. It is interesting to note how the singer will make a cup of tea despite having an injured finger.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 witnessed one of the shocking evictions recently. Nikki's good friend Arbaz Patel got evicted from the show as he received less number of votes. Tamboli cried a river as she was unable to bear the separation.

Nikki earlier also had a fight with Abhijeet Sawant. The duo was seen getting into a fierce fight when she told the singer that he was not doing a favor by choosing his buddy Ankita Walawalkar. She then spoke of how his fans were waiting to see him take up the captaincy of the house. Sawant accused Tamboli of playing with the emotions of all the contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

For those who do not know, Nikki and Abhijeet have been on good terms with each other ever since they entered the Bigg Boss house. They have had their miscommunications and battles as well. However, now it looks like everything is fine between the duo.

