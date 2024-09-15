Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is creating a lot of buzz among viewers. In a recent episode, Aarya Jadhao slapped Nikki Tamboli during a task, leading Nikki to call for action against Aarya. As a result, Bigg Boss placed Aarya in jail. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Riteish Deshmukh criticized Aarya’s actions and requested Bigg Boss to make a decision. Consequently, Bigg Boss evicted Aarya Jadhao from the BB house.

In the special weekend episode of Bhaucha Dhakka, host Riteish Deshmukh opened the episode by scolding all the housemates for their behavior during the captaincy task. He then called Aarya Jadhao into the spotlight and criticized her harshly, accusing her of intentionally slapping Nikki during the task.

The host, Riteish Deshmukh stated that Aarya’s actions were unacceptable, reprimanding her in front of everyone and holding her accountable for her behavior.

The actor also asked Aarya Jadhao to address the incident. Aarya apologized for her actions and expressed regret for slapping Nikki Tamboli. Following this, Riteish Deshmukh invited Nikki Tamboli to speak, and she called for justice. Riteish then criticized Nikki, accusing her of always provoking others.

Eventually, Riteish Deshmukh requested Bigg Boss to announce their decision. The makers decided that Aarya Jadhao should leave the house immediately, and she didn't even have the chance to say goodbye to the other contestants.

Jhanvi Killekar, Varsha Usgaonkar, and others were emotional as they watched Aarya leave the house. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli told Arbaz Patel that she was satisfied with the decision. Tamboli expressed that she felt justice had been served and that Aarya’s removal was the correct decision.

During the captaincy task, Aarya Jadhao and Nikki Tamboli had a heated argument that escalated into pushing. When Aarya slapped Nikki, it was in the context of blocking access to the diamond in the room. Aarya had positioned herself at the door to prevent Nikki from entering, and despite Nikki's attempts to resolve the situation verbally, she was unsuccessful.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 premiered on July 28, 2024, with a spectacular launch episode. The show features 16 celebrities competing against each other.

