Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Riteish Deshmukh reveals Akshay Kumar sent THIS risky text from his phone to Vidya Balan

Bigg Boss Marathi 5’s latest episode was a star-studded one as Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal appeared to promote their upcoming film. With Riteish Deshmukh as the host, fans were delighted as it was a reunion for the Heyy Babyy actors.

The actors, Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Riteish Deshmukh relieved their Heyy Babyy days. In a fun-filled interaction, Riteish Deshmukh revealed an interesting anecdote. Talking about Kumar’s prank on sets, the host of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 revealed that he used the latter’s phone to send a text to Vidya Balan.

During the shooting days, Akshay Kumar sent an ‘I love you’ text from Riteish Deshmukh’s phone to Vidya Balan. However, Deshmukh was relieved to find out that nothing serious happened as Balan knew what a prankster Kumar was.

Another highlight of the star-studded episode was Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan’s interaction in Marathi with the contestants, throughout the episode.

On the other hand, the Singh Is Kinng actor got nostalgic seeing actress Varsha Usgaonkar in the house. They worked together in the 2004 film Hatya The Murder and their warm interaction was another highlight of the episode. Kumar expressed his admiration for the Marathi actress.

He said to the Marathi actress, "Varsha, kiti varshanni bhetlis tu? (Varsha, how many years has it been since we last met?)" Then he added that he wanted to tell everyone the two of them worked together and Varsha hasn’t changed at all.

Meanwhile, talking about the episode, to everyone’s delight, Riteish Deshmukh revealed that there will be no elimination this week. The host also schooled Janhavi Kilekar for disrespecting Varsha. She also fainted and was rushed to the medical room.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 premiered on July 28, 2024, and it airs at 9 PM on Colors Marathi and on JioCinema.

