Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Ritesh Deshmukh lashes out at Janhvi Killekar for her 'Bangdiya Ghaal' statement; WATCH

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting quite interesting. The makers have roped in an eclectic mix of celebrities who have made the show a must-watch. As the contestants lock horns with each other throughout the week, host Ritesh Deshmukh straightens them during a Weekend special titled Bhauchya Dhakka. In the previous episode, Deshmukh addressed Janhvi Killekar's demeaning statement and reprimanded her.

In a fit of rage, Janhvi Killekar told Abhijeet Sawant to wear bangles. Addressing the same fight, Ritesh Deshmukh said, "Janhvi, Abhijeetla tumhi mahdala 'bangdya ghaal', bangdya ghaal manjhe kay? Bangdya manjhe shakticha prateek asla pahije. Hiyach bangdya ghalyala striya, fakt ghar naahi, tar desh sambhaltat."

(Janhvi, asked Abhijeet to wear bangles. What does that mean. Bangles signifies strength. Women who wear bangles not only run their houses, but can run the country too.)

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Ritesh Deshmukh went on to reprimand Janhvi by giving her a reality check. He said, "Janhvi, hi chi dokyat hava aahet na tumchya, hi baaki janna baher kadel ka hi maahit nahi pan tumhala nakki kadel."

(Janhvi, the kind of bubble that you have in your head might take you out of the show.)

Furthermore, Ritesh Deshmukh sided with Bollywood veteran Varsha Usgaonkar and addressed a disrespectful statement that Killekar passed at her and the awards that she has won. Janhvi had said the people who awarded Usgaonkar would regret their decision.

Deshmukh told Killekar that the amount of projects that she or he has done, Varsha has rejected more than that work. He also told her that she talks about others' standards but she should stand in front of a mirror and introspect about herself.

Along with Janhvi Killekar, the Hey Baby actor also reprimanded Arbaz Patel and Vaibhav Chavan.

