Bigg Boss OTT 3: Did Sana Makbul age-shame Ranvir Shorey saying 'Apni buddhe jaisi aankhein mujhe mat dikhao'?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting interesting day by day! Be it the nasty fights among contestants or arguments during tasks, the show has now picked its pace. In yesterday's (July 17) episode, Bigg Boss announced a task wherein the housemates had to select their new head of house. Well, during the task, it was not only Naezi and Armaan who got into a fight, but Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul also engaged in an ugly spat.

During the argument, Sana made a remark about the Tiger 3 actor, apparently age-shaming him. Here's what actually happened.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey clash

The task saw Naezy and Lovekesh Kataria expressing their thoughts about Kritika that she won't be able to run the house. As an explanation to the same, Armaan Malik ironically asked, "The one who has been handling a house for 7 years can't handle the house?"

However, Lovekesh claimed that it is a different house and things aren't the same. In the meantime, Naezy and Armaan's fight escalated, and they landed pointed comments at each other.

On the other hand, Armaan stated how Sana Makbul requested Kritika not to throw her test tube so that she could still be in the race to become the new head of the house. So, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor claimed that she definitely wanted that position. However, Ranvir Shorey expressed an objection and discussed with Vishal Pandey that since Makbul has been the head once, she cannot do it.

Advertisement

The actress said, "It's called determination," and asked Ranvir to talk to her. Things turned into a different reaction after the Ek Tha Tiger actor remarked, "Apni Naagin aankhen mujhe mat dikhao (Don't show me your snake-like eyes)."

Replying to the same, Sana said, "Mujhe mat dikhao buddhe jaisi aankhein (Don't show me your old man-like eyes)." She further added, "Aur respect se baat karti hun na, aap respect se baat karo (And I talk with respect, you also talk with respect)."

Have a look at one of the promos of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

Besides Adnaan Shaikh as the first wild entrant on the show, it currently features Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Naezy, Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultan, Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey, Sai Ketan Rao, and Deepak Chaurasia.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 16: Ranvir Shorey recalls his divorce with Konkona Sen Sharma; 'Kabhi feminist movement ko abuse kiya jaata hai... '