Bigg Boss OTT 3: Did you know about Lovekesh Kataria's girlfriend Ashna Chand?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just hours away from the finale. Since Lovekesh Kataria entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant, he has hogged the limelight for multiple reasons. He may have his share of ups and downs in his show, but did you know that he has a girlfriend named Ashna Chand? Read here to learn more about her.

All about Bigg Boss OTT 3 Lovekesh Kataria's GF Ashna Chand:

It was during one of the episodes in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house where Lovekesh Kataria was seen talking about his girlfriend, Ashna Chand. According to online reports, he has been dating the 27-year-old Youtuber for years. According to her Instagram, she is a YouTuber and a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle influencer.

Take a look at Ashna Chand, GF of Lovekesh Kataria:

How did Lovekesh fall for Ashna?

Lovekesh also revealed in the same report that he was first friends with Chand's sister seven years ago. After six months, he became Ashna's friend, and the couple has been together ever since. She is also good friends with Elvish Yadav's ex Kirti Mehra.

Ashna Chand follows Bigg Boss OTT 3 religiously:

Besides praying for Lovekesh's win, Ashna has been rooting for the Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show. It looks like she misses seeing Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, and Sana Makbul together. She was left heartbroken when Vishal and Pandey were evicted.

Advertisement

Kataria's girlfriend had taken to her social media feed to write, ''It was hard seeing you leave the show. You guys played well and it was so much fun to see your Bigg Boss journey. You will be missed in this last week.''

She had also posted an eviction clip of Vishal's, which was a fan edit. Well, even if you browse through her Instagram handle, the content creator keeps posting quirky videos with Kataria.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria call out 'adiyal insaan' Ranvir Shorey’s attitude; ‘Doobta career...’