Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Pandey reveals his feelings about being targeted in Weekend Ka Vaar; 'Why always..'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just a few days away from the finale, and the excitement of fans is at its peak. They want to know who the winner of the show is after Vishal Pandey faced the wrath of eviction from the show on July 27, 2024.

However, because of a lack of votes, he got eliminated from the show; Vishal had exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that he felt like a soft target when he was in the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3- Vishal Pandey exclusively opens up on feeling targeted in Anil Kapoor's hosted show:

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vishal Pandey opened his heart out and said, "Sometimes ya on Weekend Ka Vaar lagta tha thoda sa (felt a bit), why always me and Makbul? Why always me? Agar kisi aur ki bhi topic chal rahi hai, toh mujhe uthake bol dia jata tha. Also, eviction ke time pe thoda sa mujhe laga ki, I didn't deserve that (Even if the topic was on someone else, it used to come on me. Also, during the eviction time, I felt a little bit...)"

Vishal's fans were very disappointed seeing him get evicted from the show. He also mentioned in the interview that every Weekend Ka Vaar, he was the focal point of target. Further in the interview, he was asked about his friendship with Lovekesh Kataria. He revealed that Kataria could have been with him, but he was not there. According to Pandey, based on 1-2 incidents, he cannot judge his friendship.

Vishal Pandey's bond with Lovekesh Kataria:

Things turned ugly and bitter for Vishal when he told Lovekesh about finding Kritika Malik beautiful. This had angered Armaan Malik, who had given Pandey a tight slap. It is interesting to note that Vishal and Lovekesh were besties when they came to Bigg Boss OTT 3 together.

More about Vishal Pandey's eviction:

Vishal was nominated by Ranvir Shorey, along with Shivani Kumari and Lovekesh Kataria. This happened after the actor became head of the house, post-Armaan Malik. Well, Vishal's journey in the show has not been less challenging. However, he received a lot of support from his friends and family members after the slap incident, which was not well received by many netizens.

