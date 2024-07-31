Top 7 Bigg Boss OTT 3 controversies: Armaan Malik-Vishal Pandey slapgate to Lovekesh Kataria-Sai Ketan Rao's abusive fight

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is inching towards the grand finale. When looking back, it would not be wrong to say that the current season was high on drama, entertainment, and verbal spats, one of the reasons behind the Anil Kapoor-led show witnessing numerous controversies. From Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's slapgate to Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao's abusive fight, let us take you through the top controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

7 controversial moments of Bigg Boss OTT 3

1. Ranvir Shorey expressing more interest in prize money than trophy

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik were talking about winning the show. The YouTuber was heard saying that he wanted the Bollywood actor to lift the trophy. Replying to the same, the Ek Tha Tiger fame wished that if not himself, he would like to see Armaan with the trophy.

Meanwhile, Ranvir makes an unexpected statement, commenting, "Main trophy se zyada 25 lakh mein interested hu. Wahi zarurat hain. Trophy ka kya? Usme achar dalna hain? (I am more interested in Rs 25 lakhs more than the trophy. That is what I need. What to do with the trophy?).”

2. Vishal Pandey's comment about Kritika Malik

Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey were sitting together, and meanwhile, Kritika Malik came to them. They talked casually to each other, and after she left, Vishal admitted to feeling guilty about something. When Kataria asked him more about it, he refused to explain. But later, Pandey told him in the ears, "Bhabhi sundar lagti hai (Bhabhi looks beautiful)." The next moment, he clarified not meaning anything otherwise. However, the comment left netizens divided.

3. Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey

After Vishal Pandey made the 'bhabhi sundar lagti hai' remark about Kritika Malik, Payal appeared on the show and exposed him. This led to a heated confrontation between Armaan and Vishal. The argument escalated when the YouTuber reacted strongly to Vishal's comments, eventually slapping him. The controversy grabbed the eyeballs of netizens.

While many users and actors called out the makers for not throwing Armaan out of Bigg Boss OTT 3 after he used violence, Payal Malik received flak from a particular section of internet users for defaming Vishal Pandey. As a punishment, Armaan has been nominated for the entire season.

4. Sana Makbul makes personal remarks about Ranvir Shorey

During a task, Sana Makbul was seen poking Ranvir Shorey by talking about his son and, indirectly, hinting at his divorce. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor made some mean remarks. Responding to the same, Shorey allegedly showed his middle finger. Imitating him, Sana said, "He came to revive his career that I did not have work. My son is in the US, so I came. If your son is in the US, then what are you doing here?"

She also took a jibe at Shorey and asserted that he was on dating apps. Makbul commented, "This man is hitting a century, and he just using dating apps." Later, the Tiger 3 actor expressed disappointment in her for bringing up his son during the task.

5. Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao engage in abusive spat

After a task, Bigg Boss asked Lovekesh whether he would agree with Sana Sultan's decision or not. To discuss something related to the same, he spoke to her. Meanwhile, Sai Ketan Rao interfered, but the YouTuber asked him not to speak. This led to an intense argument between the two.

The brawl escalated when Sai abused Lovekesh, and then the latter used derogatory remarks about the actor's mother. Sai lost his cool and attacked Lovekesh, almost hitting him, but Ranvir Shorey prevented the former from getting into a physical fight. In his fit of rage, Sai threw a chair and removed his shirt.

6. Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's viral intimate clip

Right after the controversy involving Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik, a video of the latter and his wife, Kritika Malik, went viral. The viral clip allegedly showed the duo in an intimate situation. An evicted Payal Malik claimed that the clip was fake, underlining the discrepancies. Further, streaming platform JioCinema issued an official statement denying the claimed that the controversial clip was doctored. They detailed that they are making efforts to trace the origins of the alleged obscene video.

7. Chandrika Dixit's 'Mera mard mujhe kha jaayega' comment

In one of the episodes, Sai Ketan Rao asked Chandrika Dixit if she wanted a massage as she complained of arm pain. She denied it and later discussed it with Sana Makbul. Dixit said that she had her female friends who can take care of her and remarked, "Maine kaha, mera mard baitha hai bahar. Kha jaayega mujhe. Mujhe pata hai na. Usne sabse pehli shart mujhse rakhi thi ki Chandrika tum ladki ke saath bistar share karogi (My husband is sitting outside. He will just be so angry. I know him. The first condition he had put to me was that Chandrika, you will share the bed with a girl)."

For the uninitiated, the grand finale for Bigg Boss OTT 3 is scheduled for August 2, 2024.

