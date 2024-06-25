Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ranvir Shorey discusses bond with Tiger 3 co-star Salman Khan; reacts to Anil Kapoor hosting show

After a successful second season of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers had a grand premiere for the third installment on June 21. Anil Kapoor, as the host, brought freshness to the show. Interestingly, one of the personalities to enter the house is Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey. He is known to have worked with Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Undeniably, the actor is already making huge waves with his participation in the controversial reality show.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ranvir Shorey opened up about his bond with Salman Khan and shared his opinion on Anil Kapoor hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3. He also went candid about whether he had ever watched the show.

You worked with Salman Khan in the Tiger series, and he hosted the previous BB OTT season. How's your bond with him?

We have a good professional rapport. He's been very kind and generous to me when I shot the first film and also when I shot the third one. So he's been very kind and generous to me. I'm going to miss him hosting the show this year. I was hoping that he'll be around.

But it's exciting to have Anil sir hosting as well because he brings a certain youngness and certain vibrancy to the show. And I'm hoping that things will work out with him, too.

You are known for your brilliant acting works. So, how do you view a reality show that is known for controversies and fights?

To be honest, this is the first time I am doing a reality TV show which is known for controversies and fights. So, this will be a new challenge for me. I have earlier done reality TV shows, but they have been adventure based or psychological games or fear and these kind of things.

But this is the first time I'm doing something like this. So, it will be a challenge for me also. And I also hope to discover, along with people, new things about myself with this experience. So, I'm sure it's going to be a life-changing experience.

Your life has been non-controversial, but this show is all about controversies. Are you mentally prepared for all the fights that might happen in the house?

Not really. I'm going with the mindset of trying to make the controversial show, a non-controversial like me. So I am going there to try and get people to, you know, stay together, maybe stay calm, play the game but play it with a clean attitude.

You know, I'm sure there are better ways to entertain people than b*tching each other out. But then, if it is inevitable, then obviously, one has to be really good at it. So I guess I'll have to get better at b*tching.

Are you a calm person or an aggressive person?

I am calm to a point, and but, you know, when somebody crosses a line, then I do tend to lose my cool.

Have you ever watched Bigg Boss? Are you well-versed with its format?

I'm quite clueless about the show. I have only skimmed through the previous and whatever little I see clips on social media floating around. I'm not really familiar with how the show works. So it's going to be a discovery for me also.

For the unversed, Ranvir Shorey was one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Later, he hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and was an integral part of The Great Indian Comedy Show.

