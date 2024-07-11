Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 10: Naezy reveals feeling 'disappointed' with Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy; expresses THIS wish

Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 10: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, rapper Naezy confessed feeling 'disappointed' with Zoya Akhtar's directional Gully Boy. For the uninformed, the film is based on the lives of Indian rappers Divine and Naezy and stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Naezy is disappointed with Gully Boy:

While talking to Sana Makbul, Naezy admits not feeling satisfied with Gully Boy and expresses his wish to make his own film about his life. The rapper says, "Mumbai aur Hiphop ko mix kar denge toh ek naya genre banta hai joh bohot chatpata, mazedar, unique, untouched. Abhi tak voh territory mei sab ghusse nahi hai, thoda thoda chiz hua hai, lekin major level pe voh nahi hua hai."

Further, Naezy tells Sana, "I was talking to Ranvir (Ranvir Shorey) bhai, and he told me that he would make me meet Madhur Bhandarkar. He told me, 'Your story is very unique.'"

Naezy reveals, "In my mind, I was thinking that I should bring someone from Hollywood for this project." When Sana Makbul questioned, "Why? Aren't there any Indians left?" Naezy replies, "Yes, there are good people here as well, but I'm not satisfied with the first attempt."

Revealing why he was not satisfied with Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy, Naezy mentions, "I was a little disappointed. I have seen movies all my life, and I have little judgment and knowledge. I am a critic." Sana interrupts and opines that Gully Boy was "a very good film."

Naezy tells her, "You think that, but the emotional connection that I can bring that was not shown in that film. Their thoughts were right as per their knowledge, and they showed what they understood." Sana further calls Gully Boy "a relatable film."

Naezy agrees and says, "They showed what they understood. Now I understand things, and I want to show that, and I think that will be more impactful."

While Naezy and Sana Makbul talk, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, and Lovekesh Kataria tease both and enact Naezy's way of talking.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight's episode:

Speaking about more about tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Lovekesh Kataria was saved from getting evicted. Lovekesh, who was punished by Bigg Boss, was saved because of the audience votes and Bigg Boss appointed him again as "baharwala." Meanwhile, the contestants who are nominated this week are Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit, and Armaan Malik.

