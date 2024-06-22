Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Will Payal Malik's bond with co-wife Kritika be in danger inside Anil Kapoor's show? Former answers

Bigg Boss OTT 3 began with a bang! Fans are amazed to see the interesting ensemble of popular contestants as they are set to entertain viewers. Among all the known faces, three contestants who are a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Payal Malik. Kritika and Payal are wives of Armaan Malik.

The three popular social media personalities will showcase their relationship and personalities on this huge platform. Pinkvilla exclusively interviewed Payal Malik to get her thoughts about the upcoming season, which is led by Anil Kapoor. From talking about bond with her co-wife Kritika to naming contestants who were her inspiration, Payal shared interesting facts while talking to us. Excerpts from the interview are below:

Your husband and Kritika are also joining the show with you. If you were offered the show alone, would you have accepted?

Yes, of course, I would accept the offer. Even they both would have accepted the offer because it's a big opportunity for our family and kids. So I would have accepted.

Do you think your bond with Kritika might be in trouble in the Bigg Boss house due to the changing game dynamics?

No, our bond will not change.

Have you watched past seasons of Bigg Boss? If yes, who is your inspiration and why?

Advertisement

I haven't watched many seasons. I have seen some seasons, and some contestants I liked are Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, and Manisha Rani.

Since you three are known faces on social media, do you think that will be an advantage for you in the show?

It's definitely an advantage because you need support from people to stay in the show. Kritika and I have the support of people who are with us and who want to see us at least emerging as third finalists.

This year Anil Kapoor is hosting the show instead of Salman Khan. What are your thoughts on this?

Both are legends and stars. Whether it's Salman Khan or Anil Kapoor, I would be happy if either of them were there. Both have different experiences, and it will be fun with any of them.

Led by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21 at 9 PM on Jio Cinema.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get such exclusive updates about Bigg Boss OTT 3!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik chooses to share bed with first wife Payal Malik; calls her more romantic than Kritika