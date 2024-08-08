Did Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sai Ketan Rao deny his relationship with rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar? Says THIS

Sai Ketan Rao's relationship with rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar came to limelight after his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3. From showing her support for Sai to their interaction in the grand finale, their close bond didn't miss any eye. However, even after their marriage rumors, Sai has now stated that he and Shivangi are 'just close friends.'

In a recent interview with Times Now, Sai Ketan Rao spoke in detail about his relationship with Shivangi Kehdkar. In his statement, Sai mentioned how, on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale, everyone misunderstood his statement about his bond with Shivangi. He said, "Maine shaadi ke liye of course haa kaha kyuki mai bhi chahata hu ki main shadi karu (I said yes for marriage because even I want to get married)."

Further, when Sai was asked about his marriage plans with Shivangi Khedkar, he elaborated, "Puri duniya ko pata chal gaya hai lekin dekhiye jab waqt aayega main bataunga ki meri shaadi kab aur kisse hogi. (The whole world knows now, but when the time comes, I will inform about my marriage and with whom I am getting married). I really wish Shivangi all the best in her life."

Talking about their relationship, Sai shared that he and Shivangi have known each other for four years and are best friends. The actor mentioned that he and Shivangi have supported each other, and maybe because of their bond, people have an opinion. He again clarified that he and he and Shivangi are 'just friends.'

Earlier, while talking to Pinkvilla, Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali actress Shivangi Khedkar had also commented on her bond with Sai Ketan Rao.

She told us, "We are best of the friends. I’ll tell you it’s very tough for people to believe because they think, ‘arrey yaar, inhone eksath kaam kiya hai, har cheez ke liya in dono saath mein hi milte hain, but Sai shifted to Mumbai after Mehndi. So, he had me, and we have a couple of common friends, and we are always chilling together.”

For the unversed, Sai Ketan Rao emerged as one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, led by Anil Kapoor.

