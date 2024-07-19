Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 18: Lovekesh Kataria taunts Armaan Malik, 'Jo apni biwi ka nahi hua woh...'; know why

Bigg Boss OTT 3's tonight's (July 18) episode was quite intense and the show took an interesting turn with the contestants not getting the rights to nominate. Head of the house Armaan Malik got the right to nominate not one or two but four contestants. Armaan voted against Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and an unexpected name, Sana Sultan.

Malik's nomination became the talk of the house for a while as contestants discussed the same. Kataria even passed a pointed remark at Malik's personality over his choice of nomination.

Lovekesh Kataria calls out Armaan Malik's nomination choices in Bigg Boss OTT 3

After nominating the four contestants, Malik was seen having a fun time in the house while the nominated contestants discussed their thoughts. Viewers witnessed a rare sight of Sana Makbul and Sana Sultan sitting together and having a chat. Later, Makbul told Pandey and Kataria that she felt bad for Sana Sultan as she was a part of Malik's group but still he nominated her.

Lovekesh mentioned that Malik isn't loyal to anyone. He said, "Jo apni biwi ka naa ho saka woh kisi aur ka kya hoga (What can you expect from someone who wasn't loyal even to his wife?)." He Slyly referred to the fact that Malik got married to another woman even after having his first wife Payal.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

The power of Veto task in Bigg Boss OTT 3

The contestants got a task to win the power of veto in tonight's episode. Baharwale (Spies) chose Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivani Kumari and Naezy to perform the special task. The rest of the contestants got the chance to support their favorite contestant and destroy their rival's game. Deepak Chaurasia was the supervisor of the task.

Ranvir Shorey won the task. Bigg Boss gave him the power to nominate one contestant. Ranvir took a shocking name and nominated Deepak Chaurasia because of his medical reasons.

This week, the nominated contestants are Armaan Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, and Sana Sultan.

