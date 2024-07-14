Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 13: Armaan Malik asks wife Kritika to change her sports wear; says 'Shape dikh raha hai'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is in full swing. Be it verbal arguments, fights over house duties, or changes in equations during the nomination process, the controversial reality show has kept the audience at the edge of their seats.

Today's (July 13, 2024) episode had host Anil Kapoor bashing the contestants. However, another incident that grabbed attention was when Armaan Malik asked his wife, Kritika, to put on something else but her gym wear.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik asks Kritika to change her clothes

In one of the segments of the episode, we see Kritika Malik dressed in pink and black colored gym wear. The top she wore had cutout designs on the back, and the trousers appeared to fit in a skinny way. When she walked past Armaan Malik, he called her and asked Kritika to change her clothes or put on something else.

To this, she asked, "Pyjama pehen lu? (Should I wear the pyjamas)." He replied, "Thik hai yeh par shape dikh raha hai (It is also good, but it just highlights your body shape)." Kritika firmly agreed and went away. Later, she was seen wearing a black jacket over her top while cooking in the kitchen.

Have a look at one of the promos of BB OTT 3 here:

Kritika Malik refrains from wearing a deep-neck top

In one of the earlier episodes of the show, Kritika Malik was heard discussing Vishal Pandey's comment about her to Chandrika Dixit. During the same conversation, Kritika mentioned that after learning about the entire incident, she could not wear trendy clothes with deep-neck designs because she had been feeling uncomfortable.

She further added, "Tu ek bhai-behan, ek dost ke rishte ko kharab kar raha hai. (You (Vishal Pandey) are spoiling a pure bond of brother-sister or a friend)."

For the uninitiated, Vishal Pandey admitted to feeling guilty about finding Kritika beautiful. His comment ignited a huge debate on social media, which left netizens divided. Later, Pandey and Kataria were sitting in the garden area while observing Kritika and Armaan workout in the gym area. The former saw Kritika and told Kataria, "Bhagyashali Bhaiya (Brother is lucky)."

