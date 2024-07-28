Bigg Boss OTT 3 Promo: Journalists GRILL Lovekesh Kataria for his comment on Kritika Malik; Ranvir Shorey gets furious over 'career revival' remark

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is inching towards the finale and ahead of the same, makers conducted one of the most exciting sessions, the press conference inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house wherein contestants faced controversial questions from media professionals. As per the new promo, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, and Lovekesh Kataria faced fiery questions from the media.

Lovekesh Kataria probed on his comment for Kritika Malik

In the new promo, Lovekesh Kataria was asked about the entire controversy of Vishal Pandey's comment about Kritika Malik. However, Kataria also shared his perspective on Vishal's comment which never came to light. During the press conference, it was revealed that Lovekesh was equally at fault. Kataria tried to defend himself but failed while Armaan Malik passed a pointed remark at Lovekesh and mentioned that people are carrying on with their habits from the outside world inside the Bigg Boss house as well.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Ranvir Shorey's angry reaction to 'career revival' remark

As Ranvir mentioned that he was out of work in the entertainment industry, a journalist asked him about using the platform to revive his career. However, Shorey got visibly agitated with the remark and stated that he never said that he took up Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a strategy to revive his career.

Ranvir said, "Oh! Shots fired. Maine kaha kahaa ki mai career revive karne aaya hu? Yaha ek-ek word pe jootey chalte hai, toh please be careful."

(When did I say that I'm here to revive my career? Here every word matters, so please be careful).

Sai Ketan Rao called phuski bomb

A journalist mentioned that people considered Sai as an atomic bomb but he turned out to be a phuski bomb (big talks with no actions). Sai answered the question stating that he wouldn't fight with others without any reason and also questioned the journalist's assumption.

More about Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey's statement for Kritika Malik

In the previous episodes, Vishal Pandey told Lovekesh Kataria that he finds Kritika Bhabi (Malik) beautiful and he was guilty about one thing. When Lovekesh asked him about the same, Pandey whispered into his ears saying that he finds Kritika pretty in a good way.

The next day, while Kritika and Armaan were working out, Vishal and Lovekesh checked out Kritika and Pandey stated that Armaan is a lucky man. He said, "Bhaiyya Bhagyashali hai". Lovekesh turned around to look at Kritika working out and affirmed that he could understand why he was saying the same.

At the Weekend Ka Vaar, Payal Malik appeared and revealed Pandey's intention towards Kritika Malik. However, by then, the working out clip wasn't released and thus Payal couldn't mention the same. Pandey defended his statements while Armaan and Kritika were upset.

Later, Armaan confronted Vishal for his statement and the confrontation took an intense turn as Malik slapped Pandey leaving the entire house shocked. While Vishal defended his statement, Kataria mentioned that Pandey's statement wasn't said in good taste.

After a week, Vishal's parents appeared on the show and took a stand for their son while Armaan's actions were questioned. Armaan mentioned that he took the step only after Lovekesh stated that Vishal's statements weren't in good taste.

The top 7 contestants currently in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house are Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao.

