Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Naezy loses cool when asked about love angle with Sana Makbul: 'Kuch bhi kya bol raha hai'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is in the final leg of the competition. The show will soon conclude with the viewers witnessing the third winner of the OTT version of Bigg Boss. As the contestants step into the finale week, they will face fiery questions from the media in the upcoming episodes. The press conference in Bigg Boss house is one of the most awaited activities. In the upcoming episodes, Naezy will be seen getting furious as a journalist points out his feelings for Sana Makbul.

Naezy gets offended with a question on the love angle with Sana Makbul in Bigg Boss OTT 3

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Naezy faces grilling by the media professionals as they question him about his gameplay in the show. When asked about his love for Sana Makbul, Naezy lost his calm and said, "Jitna bolna chaiye utna hi bolte hai, samjh rahe ho. Kuch bhi kya bol raha hai. Zyada free mat ho samjha na. Tu kya bol raha hai meko?"

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

(You should talk within your limits. Why are you talking crap? Don't get carried away. What are you even asking me?).

Naezy defends Sana Makbul

Naezy was further asked about Sana Makbul claiming to not be friends with anyone and despite the same, he hangs out with her. Defending himself, Naezy mentioned that he likes Sana's vibe, and their vibe matches and thus he stays with her.

In the previous episodes, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey were evicted from the house. Contestants Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria, Naezy, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Sai Ketan Rao are still in the race to lift the trophy. The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is said to take place on August 2, 2024.



