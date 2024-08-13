Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's aztec print maxi dress is the perfect pick-me-up for gloomy days

Sana Makbul who lifted the winner’s trophy of the recently wrapped Bigg Boss OTT 3 was recently spotted in the city, turning heads with her vibrant fashion choice. The actress who is known for her stunning sartorial picks gave us another fashion lesson on how to dress for gloomy days. Let’s decode the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner’s look below.

Sana Makbul wore a stunning flowy maxi dress from the renowned fashion house of Ritu Kumar, featuring a bold Aztec print. The dress, fitted at the top and gracefully flowing at the bottom, showcased a riot of colors, including orange, purple, black, and green.

Makbul flashed her brightest smile and signature dimple as she posed for the paparazzi. To complete her look, she accessorized with a chic brown shoulder bag and matching brown sandals. The nude shade of her accessories provided a perfect balance to the vibrant colors of her outfit.

Check out Sana Makbul’s outfit here:

With her hair left open, Sana also performed her famous hair flip for the paps. A stack of silver bangles adorned her left wrist. Netizens took to the comment section to shower their love and admiration for the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner. They dropped compliments on her look.

Sana Makbul's choice of this colorful Aztec maxi dress is not just fashion meets comfort but also proves that even on a gloomy, humid day, a splash of color can brighten up the mood and make a striking style statement.

Advertisement

Talking about Makbul’s Bigg Boss OTT 3 stint, she became the winner of the reality show and took home the trophy and Rs 25 lakh as a cash prize. Currently, she is basking in the glory of winning the reality show.

This season of the reality show, hosted by Anil Kapoor had Rapper Naezy as the first runner-up and Ranvir Shorey as the second runner-up. Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik were among the top 5 contestants. The grand finale was held on August 2.

ALSO READ: Fashion in the rain: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul proves a pop of color is all it takes to lift spirits