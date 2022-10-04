Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: 'I'm not going there to survive. I'm going to win,' says Priyanka Choudhary

About participating in Bigg Boss 16 Speaking about if participating in Bigg Boss was always on her mind, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary told Pinkvilla, "Actually, I always found Bigg Boss really fascinating. It's a whole different world altogether. As a person, I love to try new things, and experience new experiences, so when I was approached, I was all game for it."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ruled everyone's hearts with her dutiful character, Tejo in the television show, Udaariyaan. The show brought enormous fame for the actress, and now she is set to rule hearts of her fans through her stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Priyanka entered the show with her co-actor Ankit Gupta, and host Salman Khan couldn't stop teasing them about their relationship status while the duo maintained the 'best buddies' tag. Before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, Priyanka interacted with Pinkvilla and shared her feelings about doing this controversial reality show. Read on:

On if it was too early for her to participate in Bigg Boss

The actress stated, "As a professional, I'm someone who's always on their toes, and the goal is always to explore as many opportunities as you can so when you have the time. The phrase 'waiting it out' has never been in my dictionary. Also I feel there's no right or wrong time for anything; it's all about going with the flow, and enjoying all aspects of life to the fullest."

Any apprehensions before taking up the show?

"It doesn't take too long for me to adapt to new situations; so I'm sure I'll be fine," said Priyanka.

About being locked in with strangers

The actress shared, "I'm an ambivert- meaning a bit of both. And like I said, adapting comes pretty naturally to me. So I'm good."

On her favourite contestant

Priyanka loved watching Shehnaaz Gill and the late Sidharth Shukla. She said, "I watched season 13 and I enjoyed watching the amazing Sidnaaz. They kept it real always, and they earned all the love that they are still showered with."

If she has any strategies

"Strategies are built after understanding the complete situations and circumstances in the territory. Planning and plotting for something that you don't know of is actually funny," feels Priyanka.

Concluding the interview, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared, "I just have one thing to say; I'm not going there to survive. I'm going there to win."

