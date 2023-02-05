Bigg Buzz EXCLUSIVE: Evicted contestant Sumbul Touqeer talks about her Bigg Boss 16 journey

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences' hooked with their high-octane drama. To add more spice to this reality show, Voot introduced another weekly property titled 'Bigg Buzz.' The show showcases the Big Boss fan family (Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek) interacting and playing games with the evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants. This week’s special guest on Bigg Buzz was none other than Bigg Boss 16 recently evicted contestant Sumbul Touqeer.

In a shocking round of evictions this week, viewers will get to see Sumbul Touqeer Khan on Krushna Abhishek’s show Bigg Buzz as her journey comes to an end before the finale. Being the youngest contestant this season, Sumbul did win many hearts but unfortunately lost the race to the coveted title. Looking back at a memorable yet bitter-sweet journey in the house, Sumbul in a candid conversation on Bigg Buzz said “I think my biggest mistake in the house was being extremely quiet in the house. I should have voiced my opinions more.”

While many might have thought being the youngest Sumbul was too naive for the game, Sumbul said “I always tend to make my decisions from my heart. So it's not like I don't understand the game because I'm young I wouldn't understand the game even if I was much older, I would’ve played this game the same way. Age doesn’t have anything to do with the understanding of the game”

Staying true to herself and not being carried away in the game where emotions get the worst out of oneself, Sumbul did touch our hearts which led her journey almost till the end of the game. On being quizzed about the same by host Krushna she said “I prayed that I get evicted so my friends stay safe and go ahead in the game. I did not lose my individuality in the game but I'm glad I made a lot of genuine bonds which will stay with me even after the show ends.”

About Bigg Buzz:

Bigg Buzz is hosted by actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. Bigg Buzz started on October 9 on Voot and airs every Sunday on the digital platform.