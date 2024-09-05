Bismil PROMO: Masooma's sweet talks make Touqeer notice flaws in his wife; will he fall for former?

Bismil ticks all the boxes of an engaging Pakistani drama. From serious confrontations to melodramatic scenes, the show has it all and is receiving an impressive response from the viewers. The latest episode aired on September 4, and the makers have posted the promo for the upcoming chapter. While Masooma has been trying her tactics to impress Touqeer, the latter seems to be considering her opinions. Hence, Touqeer unintentionally starts pointing out his wife's inability to understand him.

The new promo opens up with Masooma and Touqeer's conversation. Explaining her taste in men, she says, "Mujhe wo mard pasand hain jinka rob ho, dab daba ho. Jo apni begum se do kadam aage chale, jinke peeche aurat chale to woh apne aap ko mehfooz mehsoos kare (I like men who have a reputation and are dignified. Those who walk two steps ahead of their wives and who make women feel safe when they walk behind them)." Listening to her thoughts, Touqeer begins doubting if he fits those criteria.

Later, when he asks Riham to fix Moosa's engagement by coordinating with his (Moosa) in-laws on the phone, she raises an objection and asks how that can be done. To this Touqeer says, "Zaroori hai ki mere har decision ko tum galat saabit karo (Is it important that you prove my every decision wrong?)" Further, Masooma again tries to impress him by telling him how she connects with mature people, especially with the ones belonging to his age bracket.

Advertisement

The promo then transitions to an instance when Touqeer feels that his wife, Riham, has changed and isn't the same as she was 25 years ago. "Dhalti umar ka reflection itna strong hai ki duniya ki koi taakat iss zawal ko rok nahi paayegi (The reflection of old age is so strong that no power in the world can stop its decline), adds Touqeer.

Take a look at the promo here:

For the uninformed, Bismil stars Naumaan Ijaz, Hareem Farooq, Savera Nadeem, Saad Qureshi, Behroz Sabzwari, Shaheen Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Rabia Shakeel, and Adnan Jeelani in prominent roles. It airs new episodes on Wednesday and Thursday on ARY Digital.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bismil PROMO: Touqeer seems uncomfortable seeing Masooma with someone else; what happens next will leave you shocked