Bismil PROMO: Masooma gets agitated as Moosa questions her professional behavior; rejects Zohaib for marriage

Bismil aired its opening episode on August 23 and has already kept the viewers engaged with its dramatic plot and characters. So far, two episodes of this new Pakistani drama have been released, and now the makers have posted a new promo. Masooma's desperation to become rich at any cost takes new heights when she reaches Moosa's office, but the situation turns upside down after the latter questions her professional courtesy.

Masooma rejects Zohaib and feels upset with Moosa's comments

The new promo of Bismil opens up with Moosa's father saying, "Waise ek baat hai. Agar aapko ek hi aulaad mil jaaye na jo aap se itni mohabbat karne wali ho, toh aapko aisa lagta hai ki jaise aapne duniya mein hi jannat paa li Well, there is one thing. If you get just one child who loves you so much, then you feel as if you have found heaven in this world)."

On the other hand, Masooma's mother tells her how she was raised like a princess. To this, she highlights the difference between being raised like a princess and being one in reality. Further, the promo shows Masooma entering Moosa's cabin in his office without his permission. Moosa tells her, "Ms Masooma, Mujhe maloom hai ki aapki education achhi jagah se huyi hai. Lekin yeh koi tarika nahi hai kamre mein aane ka (Masooma, I know you have received your education from a good place. But this is not the way to enter the room)."

Upset by his statement, an agitated Masooma returns home crying. She talks to herself, "Yeh ameer log apne aap ko samjhte kya hai. Humare dum pe hukumat karte hain aur hum hi pe gurrate hain (What do these rich people think of themselves? They rule because of us and show attitude to us at the same time)." The next moment, Masooma's mother asks her to marry Zubi and settle down with him.

Expressing her firm denial of it, Masooma angrily reacted to her mother's advice. She said she cannot go from one poor household to another and, hence, rejects Zubi (Zohaib).

Take a look at the promo here:

What happened in Bismil's previous episodes?

In the opening episode of Bismil, Masooma enters the plot as an ambitious woman who wants to achieve her dreams, no matter the cost. She knows that her father won't deny her for anything and hence, asks for his car to go to a party.

On the other hand, Moosa is the only child of his parents. He returns to his home on his birthday, but ahead of the celebrations, Moosa rushes to the hospital to meet his friend, who got into an accident. Since he was in a hurry, he hit Masooma's father. So, Masooma could not go the party and visits the hospital.

However, Moosa runs away from the scene and tells his parents about the accident. Later, he and his mother visit Masooma's father at the hospital and assure him that they will be funding his treatment and other costs. Further medical tests reveal that Siddiqui won't be able to walk his entire life and taking advantage of the situation, Masooma calls Moosa and asks him if he has any job for her at his office.

More about Bismil

Written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Aehsun Talish, Bismil stars an ensemble cast. It features Naumaan Ijaz, Hareem Farooq, Savera Nadeem, Saad Qureshi, Behroz Sabzwari, Shaheen Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Rabia Shakeel, and Adnan Jeelani. The show airs new episodes on Wednesday and Thursday on ARY Digital.

