Bismil PROMO: After Masooma fails to impress Moosa, she tries getting close to his father; will she succeed?

If you are an ardent viewer of Pakistani dramas, Bismil must be on your watchlist. Now, the makers have released a teaser for the upcoming chapter, which will be releasing tonight (Aug 29). The promo teases more drama and showcases Masooma's desperation to grab the attention of Moosa's father by becoming a frequent visitor to his office.

What is Masooma's plan to fulfil her unrelenting ambition?

The promo opens up with Masooma paying a visit to Moosa's father, Touqeer, in his office. She introduces herself to him and informs him that she is the daughter of Siddiqui, whom Moosa hit during an accident. To this, he apologizes and says, "Main bahut zyada occupied tha isiliye main dekhne nahi aa paaya (I was too busy so I couldn't come to see him)." In the meantime, Zohaib, aka Zubi, comes to Masooma's house and tells her mother that his marriage has been fixed.

Clueless about Zubi's decision, Siddiqui asks his wife, "Zohaib toh apne Masooma se shaadi karna chahta tha na (Zohaib wanted to marry our Masooma, no?)." She replies, "Apna ghar grihasti ka chance thukra ke, ab chali hai ameer ban ne (Giving up a chance to get married and start her family, she is now off to become rich)." Further, observing Masooma frequently visiting Touqeer's office, his secretary Martha raises an objection.

Masooma complains about the same to Moosa's father and says, "Please miss Martha se kahein mujhe aapke office aane se roka mat karein (Please tell Miss Martha not to stop me from coming to your office)." Later, the promo transitions to the scene wherein Moosa and his mother are seen talking about Touqeer. She quips, "Mardon ka koi bharosa nahi hota (Men can't be relied upon)." To this, Moosa reacts strongly, telling her, "Agar inki zindagi mein koi aur aurat aayi toh meri laash pe se guzar ke jaana padega inko (If any other woman comes into his (Touqeer) life, he will have to walk over my dead body)."

Lastly, the Bismil promo shows Masooma and Touqeer alone in a room, discussing something. Meanwhile, the latter's wife enters the room and is left surprised. She asks Masooma what she is doing in the room with her husband. Hence, undeniably, the show is all set to have a major twist ahead.

Take a look at the promo here:

So, now it will be interesting to see if Masooma succeeds in getting closer to Touqeer and achieving what she has been wishing for so long in her life. Whatever the case be, it is for sure that Masooma will be facing huge trouble in her life that might leave her repenting for her thoughts and actions.

What happened in the last episode?

In the latest episode (August 28) of Bismil, Masooma dreams of wooing Moosa with her tactics and grabs every opportunity to do so. She tries to impress Moosa in the office by putting on heavy makeup and her attitude. However, she fails. Moosa and his fiance school her to behave professionally and follow the basic courtesy of knocking on the door before coming in. Furious at their remarks, Masooma comes home crying and expresses anger at rich people.

While she expresses her thoughts to her mother, the latter asks her to marry Zohaib and leave her desire to become rich. Masooma denies doing so and explains that she won't go to a poor household, thereby rejecting Zohaib for marriage. However, Zubi eavesdrops on them and asks his mother to fix his marriage somewhere else, as he won't marry Masooma.

When Zohaib gets upset with her, instead of realizing that she lost a good person, Masooma mentions how there would be no one to drop her off at the office. In the last few moments of the episode, Moosa's father, Touqeer, comes to the office. Seeing him, she thinks, "Ladkiyaan fizool mein shehzaadon ki tamanna karti hain, seedha seedha badshah ke khwaab kyun nahi dekhti? (Why do girls desire to have a prince by their side? Instead, they should dream of the king)."

About Bismil

Featuring an ensemble cast, including Naumaan Ijaz, Hareem Farooq, Savera Nadeem, Saad Qureshi, Behroz Sabzwari, Shaheen Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Rabia Shakeel, and Adnan Jeelani in prominent roles, the makers dropped the pilot episode on August 21, 2024.. Zanjabeel Asim Shah serves as the writer, whereas Aehsun Talish is the director of Bismil.

The official synopsis of the drama reads, "Bismil is a captivating tale of a woman driven by an unrelenting ambition to achieve her dreams, no matter the cost. As she chases the heights of success, she finds herself navigating a treacherous path where love can turn deadly, and trust is a fragile commodity." Bismil airs new episodes on Wednesday and Thursday on ARY Digital.

