Bismil PROMO: Touqeer seems uncomfortable with Masooma's relationship with Zohaib; what happens next will leave you shocked

Bismil probably has everything that an engaging drama consists of. From emotional scenes to confrontations and melodramatic instances, the show will definitely keep you engaged. The latest episode aired on August 28, and the makers have released the promo for the upcoming chapter. The short clip shows how Masooma tries her tactics to grab Moosa's father's (Touqeer) attention. She makes every possible effort to get noticed by him and strengthen her closeness to him.

Is Touqeer uncomfortable with Masooma's friendship with Zohaib?

In the new promo, the opening scene shows Masooma and Touqeer are seen going somewhere in a car together. We also hear Masooma talking to her mother, saying, "Aap nahi jaanti inn ameer logon ko. Aise hi hote hain. Daulat ke dum pe hum par badshahat karte hain yeh (You don't know these rich people. They are like this. They rule on us due to their wealth)."

Listening to her remarks, her mother states, "Waise tumhari baaton se na badgumaani ki boo aa rahi hai (By the way, your words smell of mistrust)."

On the other hand, Zohaib finds it challenging to move on and forget Masooma. His mother advises him to throw her out of his life; otherwise, he won't be able to forget her. Further, Masooma's father, Siddiqui, blames himself for getting disabled and expresses concern for her as he feels that she has been burdened with several responsibilities due to his condition.

Furthermore, Masooma comes up with ways to be at Touqeer's office. After he notices her going home with Zohaib, he asks Masooma about the same. To this, she inquires if he feels bad about her going with Zohaib on his bike. Touqeer says, "Woh aapka ek personal matter hai. Main kaun hota hun (That's your personal matter. Who am I to say anything)."

She replies, "Sab kuch (Everything)." The teaser ends with Touqeer seeing some of Masooma's pictures on his phone.

The clip is uploaded on the official social media handles of ARY Digital with the caption, "Is Masooma's interference creating problems for Safia?"

Take a look at the promo here:

What happened in the last episode?

Last night's (August 29) episode opened up with Masooma meeting Touqeer at his office. Although his secretary, Miss Martha, wasn't happy with her behavior and intentions, she could not prevent Masooma from coming near him. Apart from using office work as a reason to drop by his office, Masooma also tried impressing him by offering her lunch. Martha reacted strongly and asserted that his boss only preferred to eat something light, unlike the food she was offering him.

However, Touqeer did not deny it and had lunch with her. Later, Masooma and Martha were seen in a tiff. On the other hand, Moosa and his mother discuss a hypothetical situation about another woman entering Touqeer's life. Further, Masooma came to their house to oversee the management of an event, which was organized by Riham (Touqeer's wife).

Later, the former entered Riham's room and was stunned to see the luxurious clothes, accessories, and branded stuff. When Touqeer and his wife caught her in the room, Masooma said she was looking for a place to freshen up.

About Bismil

Featuring an ensemble cast, including Naumaan Ijaz, Hareem Farooq, Savera Nadeem, Saad Qureshi, Behroz Sabzwari, Shaheen Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Rabia Shakeel, and Adnan Jeelani in prominent roles, the makers dropped the pilot episode on August 21, 2024. The drama is penned by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, whereas Aehsun Talish is the director. Bismil airs new episodes on Wednesday and Thursday on ARY Digital.

