Bismil PROMO: Reham catches Masooma red-handed trying her clothes in her bedroom; throws her out of the house

Pakistani drama Bismil is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show's current track revolves around Masooma trying to woo her boss Touqeer so that she can win him over and become rich and successful by taking a shortcut. However, Touqeer's wife Reham finds Masooma fishy and wants Touqeer to stay away from her.

In the upcoming episodes of Bismil, Masooma will end up at Touqeer's house, and on the pretext of work, she enters his bedroom in his absence. She sees Reham's clothes and tries one of the outfits and just then, Reham enters the bedroom and gets furious seeing Masooma wearing her clothes. She humiliates her and gets her thrown out of the house.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bismil here:

Later, Reham scolds Touqeer for hiring staff like Masooma who try to get extra friendly with their bosses. She announces that she has thrown her out of the house and that Touqeer should make sure that Masooma also resigns from office.

Touqeer tries to defend Masooma and tells Reham to let go of things but Reham gets adamant and asks Touqeer to take stern action against her.

Previously as well, Masooma and Reham's interaction was not pleasant as Masooma misbehaved with the guests at an event. However, Reham scolded her in front of the guests and asked her to serve everyone water, like a waitress. While Masooma felt humiliated, she was determined to soon become a rich woman and take revenge from the people who pulled her down.

In the previous episodes, Touqeer stoped getting friendly with Masooma which left her confused. He asked her to concentrate on her work rather than indulging in sweet talks with others.

It will be interesting to see if Masooma will be able to charm Touqeer and get him to marry her or not.

