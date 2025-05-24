Celebrity MasterChef fame Rajiv Adatia compares Cannes to suburban multiplex, receives reaction from Shalini Passi

Cannes is the biggest film festival, which was earlier attended only by top-notch celebrities and people associated with movies and working in the film fraternity. However, as years passed, the list of celebs gracing this prestigious event kept getting longer. Cannes 2025 also saw the presence of many faces who might not have a connection to the films. Now, Rajiv Adatia, who was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef, shared his strong opinion on this and got a reaction from Shalini Passi.

Taking to his Instagram, Rajiv Adatia had posted his strong opinion on many celebrities attending the Cannes Film Festival. He compared attending Cannes to visiting a multiplex where anyone can easily walk in. He wrote, "Going to Cannes was like a wow moment before! Now seeing this year it's like going to PVR Juhu! Vo Chale hum bhi Chale (laughing emoticon)."

After Rajiv shared this opinion, Shalini Passi, who had attended Cannes this year, had dropped "laughing emoticons" on the post. However, Rajiv deleted this post from his Instagram. But this opinion is still available to see on his Instagram story.

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's Instagram story here-

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 kicked off on May 13 and is currently going on. The 78th edition of this prestigious event was expected to run for 12 days, concluding today (May 24). From India, celebrities like Shalini Passi, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Tacker and many others attended this film festival that is happening at the French Riviera.

Speaking about Rajiv Adatia, he is known for his vocal personality. From expressing his opinion on Bigg Boss episodes to sharing his thoughts on trending news, he has never shied away from his expressive nature and many love him for that.

Workwise, Rajiv Adatia has been a part of hit reality shows like Bigg Boss 15, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Celebrity MasterChef.

