Celebrity MasterChef’s Rajiv Adatia writes marriages have become 'financial contract’ - who is he referring to?
Celebrity MasterChef's Rajiv Adatia took to X and wrote that marriages and weddings have become a financial contract these days. Netizens agreed with him.
Rajiv Adatia, a popular face in the television and entertainment industry, maintains an active presence on social media. He shares his opinion on current affairs and often makes witty posts about his life, which his fans enjoy. On March 17, Adatia posted a cryptic note on his official X handle.
Rajiv Adatia, who is currently seen in Celebrity MasterChef, wrote, “Marriages and weddings have now become a financial contract!! End of story!” His post comes at a time when the internet is abuzz with a lot of divorce and alimony news of popular celebrity couples. A few users commented on Rajiv’s post, asking if he was hinting at somebody in particular. A section of users agreed with him.
Read Rajiv Adatia’s post below:
One user commented, “Sad but true.” Another wrote, “Yes.. its only alimony...n.big big amounts...” “Who r u referring to?” questioned another.
For the unversed, very recently, Apollena actress Aditi Sharma made headlines as her husband revealed her secret marriage. The marriage is now ending in divorce, and Aditi's husband Abbhineet Kaushik, accuses her of cheating months after marriage. He also claimed that she demanded Rs 25 lakh for divorce.
Meanwhile, talking about Rajiv Adatia, he has been a part of two reality shows Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Last year, Adatia started his podcast, Mic Drop with Rajiv Adatia. His close friends, Rubina Dilaik, Sana Makbul, Sonu Nigam, Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra, and many other celebrities appeared as guests on his podcast.
Currently, Adatia is battling for the title in the cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef, along with Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, Usha Nadkarni, Archana Gautam, and Faisal Shaikh. Abhijeet Sawant, Chandan Prabhakar, Kabita Singh, and Ayesha Jhulka have been eliminated so far. The show is judged by Celebrity Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and filmmaker Farah Khan.
