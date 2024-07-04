Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s Dubai PICS with daughter show their adorable bond; latter calls ex wife 'Beautiful'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen made headlines when the couple decided to go separate ways in 2023. Rajeev and Charu’s comments on each other's posts and their adorable pictures together with their daughter have been garnering attention. Now, the former couple’s trip to Dubai with their daughter and Rajeev’s family has left fans wondering if they are getting back together.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s pics from Dubai

On July 3, Rajeev Sen uploaded a series of photos on social media that captured the moments of their family vacation. The series starts with a family selfie of Rajeev, Charu, and daughter Ziana smiling for the camera. The following pictures capture the bond between the father and daughter.

It is the caption that raised quite some eyebrows. It reads, “Soul Love.” Charu dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Check out Rajeev Sen’s post here:

On the other hand, Charu Asopa also uploaded a series of in-flight pictures of her posing. Showing off her casual look, the actress wrote, “Thank you @rajeevsen9 for clicking such nice pictures.” Her former husband commented, “Looking beautiful.” To this, the actress replied with a red heart emoji.

Rajeev Sen’s mother and sister, Sushmita Sen also managed to spend some time together with the family.

Why did Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s posts make netizens curious?

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have always been on cordial terms for the sake of their daughter, Ziana. They often share quality time with each other and their family. Rajeev often takes out time to visit Charu and daughter Ziana at their apartment, and the little one also visits her daddy at his place.

However, they have not been active in dropping comments on each other's posts, which they have been doing in recent times. Netizens are beyond excited to see the family spending happy moments together.

Reaction of netizens

The comments section of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s posts were filled with several curious fans asking the former couple if they are planning to get back together. A few also stated that the couple can do whatever they want as they have the right to be happy.

One user said, “Rajeev it looks you are again falling in love with ziana's mother....” Another user wrote, “You guys have complete right to live your life as you want.”

For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev’s divorce came through in June 2023. The actress lives in a rented apartment in Mumbai along with her daughter, Ziana.

