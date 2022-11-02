EXCLUSIVE: Charu Asopa REVEALS if she discussed her marital problems with sister-in-law Sushmita Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage may have hit rock bottom but the actress has always shared a healthy relationship with her sister-in-law, Sushmita Sen. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Charu shared that she discusses everything with her 'didi' Sushmita Sen because she understands her very well. However, during our latest interaction with her, we asked if she spoke to Sushmita Sen before the proceedings of her divorce with Rajeev Sen. The actress replied stating that she didn't and decided on her own to walk her separate way with daughter Ziana. Charu Asopa on if she spoke to Sushmita Sen about ending her marriage with Rajeev

"No, this time I did not ask or say anything to anyone. This time when Rajeev left, nobody had any answer related to his whereabouts. Last time when we decided to patch up, everyone in the family was very happy that finally things are falling into place. Then again he left me and called me 'dramebaaz,' 'mentally sick' and then nobody was left with anything to say. The last time when he left, he had some dental issues, I was aware of it because we lived in different rooms but in the same house and he suddenly just vanished. I woke up the next morning and saw that he has disappeared with his belongings. I called my father-in-law and mother-in-law but even they were clueless. The next day in the evening we found out that he was in Delhi at my mother-in-law's home," said Charu Asopa. Charu says that Rajeev's actions made her anxious "Initially, these things used to bother me a lot and Rajeev Sen understood that his action of leaving the house affects me to a major extent. So, whenever he wanted to hurt me, he would leave the house without saying a word," said the actress.



Why would he want to hurt you? Because he's angry. Angry about? Charu Asopa stated that she was asked to bid adieu to the small screens and become a YouTuber. It was Rajeev who said to quit TV and start vlogging. When I am not in front of his eyes, he feels I'm doing something wrong because he has trust issues. His level of possessiveness is extremely different where he leaves me behind for months and blocks me from everywhere. Even I fail to understand this type of possessiveness. He has lived alone for several years. So after marriage, maybe he's unable to settle down with this idea of his space being shared. I really don't know what it is because even if he's staying at home he is out for the most part of the day. In the name of gym, he spends his whole day outside. When I was eight months pregnant, not once did he ask me how was I feeling. Instead, he would brag about meeting Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh at the gym. He never asked how was my day. When a lady is pregnant there are thousands of things that she's going through. I used to not say anything thinking that his mood will get spoilt and again he'll leave the house." Charu Asopa has currently moved into another home in Mumbai and sharing about it, she sighed, "Ever since I have moved into this new house of mine, I feel better."

