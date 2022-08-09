EXCLUSIVE: Charu Asopa confirms filing for divorce from Rajeev Sen; Says 'He has demanded certain changes'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has become a public spectacle. The two, who have a daughter named Ziana, are not on good terms with each other, and in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up about filing for divorce from Rajeev. The Mere Angne Mein actress also said that she gets shocked by every statement and action taken by him. In this conversation, Charu cleared the air about the perception people have of her marital life. Read on:

Charu Asopa shared that she is 'hurt' by the comments made by Rajeev Sen against her. For the unversed, he talked about Charu's previous marriage and accused her of hiding it from him. "Ever since he accused me of hiding about my first marriage, I am just getting a shock after another. I was taken aback when he said that I play the 'victim card' and now he's left me speechless after he posted my picture with him. On one hand, he is talking ill about me and on the other hand, he is posting pictures with me. So, I am unable to understand why he's doing all this. The perception has become such that when Rajeev posts a photo or says anything, we are back together and when he talks against me, we are on a break. That has become the mindset now. Nobody wants to know where I stand in all of this, what I want," said Charu.

On filing for divorce from Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa said that there is nothing left to be sorted and saved in her marriage with Rajeev Sen, and therefore, she has taken the legal route. "There are many issues and a lot has happened in these three years. Therefore, I have taken the decision of dissolving this marriage. I have filed for divorce, and have been sending legal notices. I just did not wake up one fine day and take the decision of getting separated. A lot of things kept piling up and that led to this decision. Many things have happened, and now, we have become fools outside where people say they keep playing breakup and patch up. I have made up my mind, and my lawyer has filed for divorce. I have already sent the divorce draft to Rajeev but he said that he wants some changes in it and his lawyer will revert. But it's been almost a week, my lawyer has been calling his lawyer but she isn't responding," revealed the actress.

Charu on Rajeev always running away from problems

"Whenever there is a problem, he leaves the house and goes away. Once he said that he leaves the house to avoid fights but after you go away, I am left alone to take care of the child and the house. I am trying to save the relationship single-handedly. He always kept running away from the situations and that's why the problems never got solved. In these three years of our relationship, the problems have just piled up on me, which didn't get solved," said Charu.

On daughter Ziana

Charu added that amid this chaos, she wants to give her daughter Ziana a happy home. "I want to give Ziana a very happy atmosphere. I don't want her to realise that there is some issue between her parents. It becomes difficult for me to always be happy, stay chirpy and show to her that the world is a good place," concluded the 34-year-old.

