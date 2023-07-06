EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Charu Asopa gives THIS reaction to ex-husband Rajeev Sen's hope of getting back with her

Charu Asopa is an Indian Television actress, better known for her acting chops in the daily soap, Mere Angne Mein. Unfortunately, the actress' claim of fame has not been her professional life but her personal life. She was earlier married to the former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress, Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen, and their marital life became a public spectacle. After going through the ups and downs, and giving several chances for their relationship to blossom, the duo got divorced on June 8. Prior to the divorce, Charu got separated and was living only with her 18-month-old daughter, Ziana.

Charu reacts to Rajeev Sen's wish of giving their relationship another chance

In this exclusive video interview with Pinkvilla, Charu Asopa was asked about Rajeev Sen's desire for reconciliation. Charu was unaware of this, and said, "I don't know what to say. I can't say anything about it right now because it is too early. I don't know why he's saying all this and that too this early, our divorce just got finalised on June 8. I think he gave this statement in the flow of his emotions." For the unversed, Rajeev Sen, in one of his interviews with a publication, expressed his feeling about getting back with Charu for their daughter, Ziana. He'd said, "My love and unconditional support will always be there for her. I also hope someday Charu and I can get back together again."

Charu on people realising the worth of someone after they've lost them

"Unfortunately, people realise someone's worth after they've lost them. That's why we should settle the problems as and when they occur. Once the situation slips out of your hands then it becomes very difficult to gather everything," said the 35-year-old.

To know what all Charu Asopa talked about, watch the interview given below:

Charu Asopa's current project

The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming show, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana in a negative lead. Previously, too, Charu has done negative roles and didn't want to repeat herself. However, she broke her oath in order to provide for her family.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: FIR filed against former reality show contestant Puneet Superstar