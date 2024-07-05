Charu Asopa lashes out at trolls criticizing her for taking daughter to meet ex-husband Rajeev Sen: 'Divorce ka mazak bana rakha hai'

It was in 2023 that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got separated. The actress has custody of her daughter Ziana, who is going to be three this year, in November. Recently, she went to Dubai with her baby girl to meet her ex-husband, Rajeev Sen, and got badly trolled.



Charu Asopa takes Ziana to meet Rajeev Sen:

Netizens on social media trolled her for meeting her ex-husband. Apparently, they could not digest the fact that she was having a great bond with Rajeev. A while ago, the 36-year-old actress created the latest vlog on her YouTube channel where she lashed out at the haters.



Charu Asopa slams trolls for making Ziana meet Rajeev Sen after divorce:

Charu Asopa made a vlog where she can be seen taking a dig at netizens. The Mere Angne Mein actress said, "Aap log kya bolte ho. Divorce ka inn logo ne mazak banakre rakha hai (What you guys are saying that 'They made a joke about divorce')". She asked the troll what they expected her to do after the divorce. Should she not let Ziana meet her family?

Rajeev Sen's former wife, Charu Asopa, also emphasized the fact that she is completing her family duties for the sake of Ziana. The Jiji Maa actress also spoke on how people are calling her "laalchi" (greedy) as she has been running behind the luxuries. To set records straight, Charu further said that she would not have returned to Mumbai if she was running behind luxuries.

Charu Asopa wants trolls to be logical:

Charu Asopa also told the haters to be logical before posting any sort of comment. "Read your comments, guys. You can write whatever, but read what you all are writing. At least be logical; baaki toh aap log antaryami ho. You guys know everything about me, including my thought process and the reasons behind the things I do. Keep commenting; I will do only what is right for my daughter. But still, I love you guys," she quipped in her vlog.

Charu Asopa wants Ziana to get love from Rajeev Sen's family.

Lastly, Charu Asopa also revealed that she does not want to keep her child away from the Sen family. The Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana actress also revealed that her baby girl has a beautiful bond with the entire family, including her nana, nani, dada, dadi, papa, masi, mama, and bua.



