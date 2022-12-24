Christmas 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni plans to indulge in some delicious Christmassy food and more
Aly Goni shares his plans for Christmas celebrations and his fondness for the delicacies of the day.
Aly Goni is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry, who rose to fame with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. The actor was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as one of the contestants. As Christmas is around the corner, the whole world is prepping for the celebrations. People celebrate the day with good food, Christmas tree decoration, dancing and spending time with loved ones. Telly celebs are also fond of Christmas celebrations and one among them is Aly Goni. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aly Goni shared his plans for Christmas.
In conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared, “I am back from Goa and would be in Mumbai only for Christmas. Its significance is positive vibes all over as it is just one week before New Year. I will mostly go out with friends for a drive followed by dinner. Christmas is all about spreading love and positivity. It's a mark of spreading joy and fun. I like the way people decorate their houses and Christmas trees. It's a yearly event, as we take the cheer forward to the coming year. We will also indulge in some delicious Christmassy food and cakes.”
Aly Goni's personal life
Aly Goni is presently dating his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin. The duo went inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as friends, but the duo eventually fell in love inside the house. The couple is quite popular on social media, and their pictures are loved by their fans. They also never shy away from expressing their love for each other. The couple love to go on trips to different locations and Aly also takes Jasmin to his home in Jammu.
Aly Goni professional front
On the professional front, Aly has been a part of several popular shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, etc.
