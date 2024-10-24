CID returns to TV after 6 years; First look ft Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava makes netizens nostalgic

The iconic television show CID is back! Yes, you read that right. One of the longest running television shows is returning with a new season on screens. Fans can’t keep calm as the makers just dropped the first look of the show that teased with Shivaji Satam and Adittya Srivastava’s appearances.

On October 24, Sony TV’s Instagram channel launched the teaser of CID which begins with a close-up of Dayanand Shetty’s eyes as blood drips from his forehead. In the background, the signature track of the serial plays. Next it shows Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman walking out of a car carrying an umbrella. A ticking time bomb is heard as the scene cuts to Aditya Srivastava aka Abhijeet’s close-up of eyes.

Watch the first look of CID’s new season here:

With a gunshot in the background, it shows that the promo of CID will drop on October 26. The teaser is uploaded with the caption, “Mark your calendars - 26th October ko hoga ek dhamakedar promo drop!”

As soon as the video was posted, netizens flooded the comment section with their excitement. Most of them got nostalgic as they reminisced about how the show was popular during their childhood. One user wrote, “CID is back. Bachpan is Back” Another commented, “CID is back. I literally can't believe this is happening.” “Mera BACHPAN wapas aagaya. Thank You Sony,” wrote another user.

Advertisement

Ansha Sayed and Shraddha Musle who were a part of the TV show also commented, “Finally” and “Looks deadly.”

For those who came late, CID went off air on October 27, 2018, after successfully airing on Sony TV for 20 years, making it one of the longest-running TV series in India.

Besides Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet and Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya, the serial also featured late Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks, Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe, Hrishikesh Pandey as Sr. Inspector Sachin, Ansha Sayed as Inspector Purvi, Vivek Mashru as Sub-Inspector Vivek, and Shraddha Musale as Dr. Tarika, among others.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: CID cast appears on Kaun Banega Crorepati; Amitabh Bachchan makes THIS special request to team