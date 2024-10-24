CID is returning with new season; Check out the buzz on Twitter, ‘OGs of Indian Television are back’

One of the longest-running and most popular shows that was enjoyed by viewers of all ages, CID is returning to television screens. Fans of the iconic show will be treated to a new season featuring the original cast: Shivaji Satam, aka ACP Pradyuman, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava, among others. As soon as the teaser dropped, netizens took to social media to express their excitement.

On Twitter, netizens shared the first look of CID which dropped on Sony TV’s official handle. Some fans hailed the show as the best serial on Indian television, others are excited to see the cast of CID reunite. One emotion is common among all, everyone is nostalgic to see their childhood show return.

One fan expressed how late actor Dinesh Phadnis, who was seen as Inspector Fredricks, will be missed on the show and wrote, “Jiska mujhe tha intezaar, Vo ghadi aa gayi aa gayi Finally CID is back!! Got so many memories with this show. Will miss Freddy Sir. Hope the Sony doesn't do them dirty again.”

Another user wrote, “The Real " OG " of indian television is coming to rule again.” “And the OGs are back with bang!!” posted another. Most fans expressed their nostalgia, “#CID is coming back with a season 2 & I can not wait to watch this again!! Nostalgia hits hard!!”

Advertisement

Check a few of the Twitter reactions below:

A section of netizens hoped the new season would live up to their expectations and the show would continue for the long run. “Hope the makers don’t ruin the original concept,” shared a few.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the CID shoot will begin in mid-November so that the show can go on air around Christmas this year. Earlier in the evening today (October 24), SONY TV's Instagram handle dropped the first look, the teaser. The first promo will be out on October 26.

ALSO READ: CID returns to TV after 6 years; First look ft Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava makes netizens nostalgic