Crime Patrol actress Shabreen kidnaps a three-and-a-half-year-old boy related to her lover

On Sunday, October 20, the Maharashtra police arrested actress Shabreen for allegedly kidnapping a three-and-a-half-year-old boy in Palghar district. Upon investigation, it was revealed the boy’s uncle was her lover, Brijesh Singh. Reportedly, Singh’s family opposed their marriage owing to differences in their communities, so the actress was upset with him.

Shabreen who starred in the popular television series, Crime Patrol kidnapped the boy, Prince from his school. According to the Waliv police, Shabreen picked up Prince from his school on Saturday morning. She told the school authorities that she was picking him up for a medical emergency. As the boy knew her, he willingly went with her.

"Shabreen was so infatuated with Brijesh that she lost awareness of her actions, despite her roles in crime serials like 'Crime Patrol' and films based on real events," senior officer Jayaraj Ranawane told ANI.

When Prince did not return home by the afternoon, his family enquired at the school and learned that he had left with a woman who claimed she was taking him to the doctor. They reached out to the police then.

The Waliv police reviewed CCTV footage that showed Shabreen taking the child away in an auto-rickshaw, accompanied by another woman. After questioning the auto driver, the police discovered that he had dropped Shabreen off in Naigaon. Witnesses later identified her from photographs. The police traced her mobile phone location and arrested her in Bandra.

During questioning, it was revealed that Prince was being kept in a flat in Naigaon. He was rescued, and Shabreen was taken into custody. Police are also investigating if Brijesh was involved in the kidnapping and the search for Shabreen’s accomplice is also on.

On the other hand, Crime Patrol is a popular series on Indian television that shows dramatized narratives of real-time crimes that happen around the country.

