EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13's Dalljiet Kaur says Asim Riaz-Rohit Shetty's controversy on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was 'disturbing'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 opened up with a bang. The show wasted no time in unleashing one of the biggest controversies in the history of the show. Considering Asim Riaz's difficult attitude, he was thrown out of the show.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Dalljiet Kaur who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 along with Asim Riaz and asked her thoughts about the entire controversy. Read on to learn more about Dalljiet's thoughts on the show.

Dalljiet Kaur shares her opinion about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Asim Riaz's controversy

When asked about Asim Riaz being thrown out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Dalljiet Kaur said, "Honestly, I haven't seen the episode, but yes, I've heard about the controversy and saw a few clips. It was disturbing to see those clips and people screaming makes my heart pound and couldn’t see the whole thing with all the screaming and shouting."

Dalljiet Kaur added, "I feel Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show wherein you are bound to face fears and getting scared is a natural reaction. Everyone has a different language of expressing fear and people should understand that."

Take a look at a glimpse of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 controversy here:

The Guddan Tumse Na Hopayega actress said, "Many things happen while performing daredevil stunts and it is nobody's control. One is not used to being around reptiles in real life or performing stunts at a height. If Asim couldn't perform the stunt, others shouldn't have made fun of him."

Advertisement

She added, "Having said that, disrespecting the host of the show is something I do not support. We are in an industry where we have to adhere to the hierarchy and be respectful towards our seniors. I hope Asim will apologize for his mistake."

As Rohit Shetty continues to be the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the contestants of the show include popular celebrities like Gashmeer Mahajani, Shilpa Shinde, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar among others.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rajiv Adatia indirectly TARGETS Asim Riaz for his arrogant behavior; 'This is not Bigg Boss'