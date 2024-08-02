Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a popular actress in the television industry, took to her social media handle and voiced her support for Dalljiet Kaur, criticizing Nikhil Patel's actions. She also criticized Patel, highlighting his ongoing relationship with another woman despite being married to Dalljiet for just a year and a half.

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur has been making headlines due to her troubled marriage with her estranged husband Nikhil Patel. She also frequently shared cryptic notes, drawing attention from netizens. Dalljiet has accused Nikhil Patel of having an extramarital affair.

On August 2, Friday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Instagram stories and expressed frustration over Patel's behavior. She questioned the validity of their marriage, urging caution to others in similar situations.

Devoleena further expressed her frustration saying, “But who gives these people the right to ruin someone else's life? This gentleman claims that he didn't legally marry. Then what were those 7 pheras, if not a real wedding? For people like him, making a mockery of everything, every relationship, is so easy. And then some so-called woke people will come and gyaan denge saying if those two are happy, what's the problem?”

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress stated that those with a limited understanding should remember that we are discussing a third person here, Dalljiet and her son. She continued, “What about their well-being? Is it so easy to forget everything and move on? This is wrong and will always be wrong.”

Bhattacharjee further wrote, “Because there are many shameless and rude people who will take advantage of the situation and continue ruining. CHEATING IS DEFINITELY A CHOICE NIK. Also don't forget your daughters are watching you too.”

Meanwhile, for those unaware, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married on March 10, 2023, in a ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. After the wedding, they moved to Kenya, but in January 2024, Dalljiet returned to India with her son Jaydon. This led to speculation about trouble in paradise, and things became clearer when she began sharing cryptic posts about love and betrayal.

The Kenya-based businessman has shared his side of the story on the situation. Nikhil Patel confirmed his separation from Dalljiet Kaur and has taken legal action against her for using their marriage photos and videos without his permission.

