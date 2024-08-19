Dalljiet Kaur takes first step towards HEALING amid spat with Nikhil Patel; says, 'Leaving the past..'

The fight between Dalljiet Kaur and her estranged husband Nikhil Patel does not seem to end. However, the actress seems to have made peace with the situation and has taken to her Instagram handle to reveal her healing process step.

Dalljiet Kaur took to her Instagram handle and posted a clip of her new vlog which revealed her travel diary itinerary. She and her son have stepped together on a new journey, where they will be globe-trotting. Kaur in her caption mentioned taking a step toward healing, a step toward embracing the advice and blessings from everyone. "Join us on this new adventure as we unwind and explore together. Bless us as we embark on this journey hand in hand, leaving the past behind and confident in crafting a comeback story worth remembering", a part of her post read.

Dalljiet further spoke about unfolding her story and that her vlog is not her story. She wants her fans to unpack with her as she travels with her 'soul' in her 'suitcase'. Talking about her personal life, she and Nikhil have made a lot of accusations related to one another in the past. Dalljiet, known for her role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon had also redesigned her tattoo that she and her husband had made when times were better in their respective lives. The tattoo reportedly represented giving love one more chance.

Kaur got the tattoo remade, as she embarked on a journey of self-love and healing with her son Jaydon. She had also posted a picture from the tattoo studio where she had got the tattoo reworked. She had written, "The pain is not physical this time." The actress added a relatable song titled Aise Kyun.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant had earlier posted a video where she had showcased pictures of her tattoo that she had shared along with her ex-husband Nikhil Patel. Explaining the meaning of the tattoo she said, "Take 2 was a chance I gave myself to call someone my husband." She also mentioned how she wanted her son to experience the feelings of having a father.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dalljiet Kaur lashes out at Nikhil Patel and calls his statement publicity stunt; 'What you did with Jaydon is a story untold...'