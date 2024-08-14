Dalljiet Kaur shares picture with son Jaydon amid controversy with estranged husband Nikhil Patel; 'We are OK, the worst is over'

Bigg Boss 13's Dalljiet Kaur is going through a tough phase due to her troubled marriage with Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel. Kaur took to social media and informed her fans that she was doing fine, as Nikhil and Dalljiet shared allegations and counter allegations against each other recently,

The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress shared a cute picture with Son Jaydon and informed her fans and well-wishers that she's being strong in this test of time. Sharing the picture, the talented actress wrote, "We are Ok... Don't worry guys. Sorry can't answer everyone but just need to tell you all to keep us in your prayers. The worst is over."

Take a look at the picture shared by Dalljiet Kaur on her Instagram story:

Yesterday, on August 13, 2024, Nikhil Patel released a long official statement regarding his controversy with Dalljiet Kaur and mentioned that their wedding was not legally binding as it happened while Patel wasn't officially divorced from his first wife. He also mentioned that he was verbally abused by Kaur on video calls and phone calls as she left his house in Kenya and returned to Mumbai.

Patel added that he tried to reconcile with Kaur but things didn't materialize and therefore, he requested Kaur to leave him and his children alone.

Dalljiet Kaur strongly retaliated to Patel's allegations. She countered his accusation of Kaur not being able to settle down in Kenya and not wanting to let go off the celebrity status that she enjoyed in India. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress stated that she was willing to start a new life with Patel and was happy to find different ways to earn money.

Kaur called out Patel for having multiple affairs and also asked him to respond to the F.I.R. that she registered against him.

