Bigg Boss 13's Dalljiet Kaur gets her matching tattoo with estranged husband Nikhil Patel re-designed; 'The pain is not...'

Dalljiet Kaur and estranged husband Nikhil Patel's controversy does not seem to end any time soon. The duo have been imposing several allegations on each other. Amidst the ongoing controversy, Dalljiet Kaur re-designed her tattoo, which she and her husband Nikhil got made during their happier times.

A few days ago, Dalljiet Kaur announced that she would soon re-design the matching tattoo that she and her estranged husband Nikhil Patel have, which represents giving a second chance to love. Now, as Kaur is on a trip with her son Jaydon, she made sure to re-work the tattoo.

She shared a picture from the tattoo studio wherein she got the tattoo changed. She also wrote, "The pain is not physical this time." She put quite a relatable song, Aise Kyun, on the picture.

Take a look at Dalljiet Kaur's Instagram story here:

More than a week ago, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant shared a reel wherein she posted pictures of the tattoo she and her estranged husband Nikhil Patel once matched. She wrote a long note on the significance of the tattoo and mentioned that she would soon re-design it.

She wrote, "Take 2 was a chance I gave myself, to call someone my husband. For my son to feel what having a father would feel like."

Furthermore, she asked her fans to send in ideas for tattoo re-designing.

Take a look at the reel posted by Dalljiet Kaur on the significance of matching tattoos with Nikhil Patel:

For the uninitiated, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel faced trouble within a year of their marriage. Dalljiet returned to Mumbai from Kenya. The controversy took a shocking turn when Nikhil claimed that his wedding with Dalljiet stands null and void as it is not legally binding.

Advertisement

Kaur has slammed Patel for cheating on her.