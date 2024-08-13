Dalljiet Kaur lashes out at Nikhil Patel and calls his statement publicity stunt; 'What you did with Jaydon is a story untold...'

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's controversy is getting quite ugly with each passing episode. This morning, Pinkvilla exclusively reported Nikhil Patel's official statement, in which he made many allegations against the actress. Now, Dalljiet took to social media and shared her response to his statements, calling his acts a publicity stunt. She also mentioned that Nikhil did something with Jaydon that has not been spoken about yet.

Dalljiet Kaur lashes out at estranged husband, Nikhil Patel

Taking to her Instagram, Dalljiet Kaur shared a long post wherein she stated that Nikhil knew about the FIR filed against him, despite of which he didn't visit the police station while cops called him at the police station. She wrote, "Calling our wedding an event is shameful... In India, it is called marriage. I have given nothing but love to Aari and I will love her till the very end of my life. What you did with Jaydon is a story untold but not for long."

Take a look at Dalljiet Kaur's reply to Nikhil Patel's allegations here:

Dalljiet Kaur on having a hope to save her marriage

In his official statement, Nikhil Patel mentioned that, after returning to India from Kenya, Dalljiet told the media that she wanted to focus on her career. Retaliating to this, Kaur mentioned that she spoke about work so that she could avoid talking about family problems, as she had hope that things would get better.

She wrote, "I had hope in you taking at least one flight to India to fix this. But you would rather take that flight with your new girlfriend. Shame on both of you. She is married with kids? What example are you setting for your kids that you're speaking of here?"

Dalljiet Kaur on Nikhil Patel's allegations of her wanting to have a career in India

Nikhil Patel in his statement, wrote that he had invested in providing a set-up for Kaur for her YouTube channel; however, she wanted to write scripts and market short films in India and couldn't give up on her celebrity status.

Countering his allegations, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant mentioned that she worked on a few scripts for short films that were supposed to be produced in Africa and not in India. She mentioned that she was fine being a stay-at-home housewife or trying to make money through other profiles.

She wrote, "I was very happy to be married and start a life there with you. I sold one painting to your colleague too, remember? I was happy to be a housewife and would have loved to find a way to earn money there, as you really wanted me to do so."

In her long post, Dalljiet Kaur accused Nikhil Patel of cheating her and other women with his multiple affairs.

Dalljiet Kaur concludes by stating Nikhil Patel should consider therapy

Ending her long note, Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Go for therapy, meditate, and believe in the power of God. The ultimate justice is there. And I will fight for justice with the Indian judiciary to give me justice from a publicity-hungry man like you who would go to the PR with the lies instead of going to the police station like a true man."

While Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married in March 2023 in a Hindu ceremony, Patel claims that his marriage with Kaur has no legal binding. He also mentioned that the marriage is not applicable because he wasn't legally divorced from his first wife when he got married to Dalljiet in a Hindu ceremony.

