Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel SPAT: Actress takes off from India with her son amid legal battle? Read report

A lot has been going on in Dalljiet Kaur's personal life lately. As she battles a legal dispute with her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel, the actress has taken off for new beginnings. She has flown out of India for a vacation with her son, Jaydon. Here's all you need to know about the same.

A report by Times Now Digital claims that Dalljiet Kaur jetted off from Mumbai for a vacation abroad with Jaydon. She is all set to start her new travel vlog. "Yes, I am starting a new travel and food vlog. I feel travel was the only way for me to finally step out of the darkroom I have been sitting in. Now it's travel with work," she said.

Dalljiet further said, "I was approached for this long time back but I wasn't in the place to start something like this, Now that I am literally living out of a suitcase, I think it's the best time to make use of this displacement. I don't have a home but now the world will be my home." She also said that traveling will help her find peace in the chaos. She also spoke about her audience who had poured in their love and told her to heal. She does not want her son Jaydon to see this wound forever.

The same publication also reported that it was on August 1 when Nikhil was spotted with Safeena Nazar at Mumbai's Taj Land End in Bandra. Patel has yet to respond to this claim but he has recently released a statement where he said that his marriage to Dalljiet was far from being just conventional.

She filed an FIR under sections 85 and 316 (2) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at Agripada police station in Mumbai. Talking about Nikhil Patel and Dalljiet Kaur, the duo had met in Dubai back in 2022. Their relationship had bloomed and a Hindu wedding had taken place in 2023. The ex-pair then shifted to Nairobi, Kenya and in January 2024, Kaur came back to India with Jaydon.



