Dheeraj Dhoopar on managing 2 shows: It takes a toll on my health but Zayn is my stressbuster; EXCLUSIVE

Dheeraj Dhoopar is doing two shows right now - a celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and the daily soap, Sherdil Shergill. The actor and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar were blessed with a baby boy on August 10 this year. Dheeraj has been juggling between his two shows and is also fulfilling his responsibility of being a hands-on father. Ahead of Sherdil Shergill's premiere, Pinkvilla caught up exclusively with Dheeraj and interacted with him at length about his daddy duties and balancing two shows simultaneously.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge Madhuri Dixit also praised Dheeraj Dhoopar for performing all three duties responsibly. However, the exertion is taking a toll on the actor's health but he opines that this hustle is a process of his career, and he's happy to do it. Talking about it, Dheeraj shared, "Doing two-two shows is exhausting, It takes a toll on my health sometimes but yes, it's a part of the process, of my career. With 2 shows, God gave me a stress-buster, my son. I feel guilty for not being able to spend much time with him but when I go back to him, I forget everything. I feel relaxed and there's no stress. I forget all the pain, and I just want to be with him. At the end of the day, I feel great."