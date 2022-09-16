EXCLUSIVE: Sherdil Shergill's Surbhi Chandna: I'm hungry for validation unlike my onscreen character

Surbhi Chandna will be seen playing the character of Manmeet Shergill in her next, Sherdil Shergill. For its first, this 33-year-old beauty will portray the role of a young independent woman, who is a single mother. The glimpses of her with a baby have generated enough curiosity among the audience, and they are waiting with bated breaths to see the drama unfold on Monday, September 26, on Colors at 8:30 PM. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi opened up about her character and how well she relates with it.

Surbhi talks about her character

Elaborating on her character, Surbhi Chandna shared, "I love the way she (Manmeet) is. She is very fearless and very headstrong, and has taken some decisions in her life which are deemed fit for her whether the decisions taken are against her family's will or taken independently. That's what I like about Manmeet Shergil, she is today's girl, who is not afraid of anything in life."