EXCLUSIVE: Sherdil Shergill's Surbhi Chandna: I'm hungry for validation unlike my onscreen character
Sherdil Shergill is all set to entertain the audience from Monday onwards.
Surbhi Chandna will be seen playing the character of Manmeet Shergill in her next, Sherdil Shergill. For its first, this 33-year-old beauty will portray the role of a young independent woman, who is a single mother. The glimpses of her with a baby have generated enough curiosity among the audience, and they are waiting with bated breaths to see the drama unfold on Monday, September 26, on Colors at 8:30 PM. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi opened up about her character and how well she relates with it.
Surbhi talks about her character
Elaborating on her character, Surbhi Chandna shared, "I love the way she (Manmeet) is. She is very fearless and very headstrong, and has taken some decisions in her life which are deemed fit for her whether the decisions taken are against her family's will or taken independently. That's what I like about Manmeet Shergil, she is today's girl, who is not afraid of anything in life."
Is Manmeet similar to Surbhi?
"There are a few things that are very relatable and a few aren't. Manmeet is someone who will go against her family but Surbhi Chandna isn't like that. Surbhi Chandna thinks a lot before taking any decision in life. She's hungry for validation and will keep asking everyone if she should do this or not if is it right for her. Manmeet is different that way. The commonality is that she's independent and so have I been since my childhood," said the actress.
On reuniting with Dheeraj Dhoopar
Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar have worked together in Naagin 5 and their chemistry was much-loved by the audience. Speaking about reuniting with him on the set for Sherdil Shergill, she said, "We have a lot of fun, pull each other's legs and pull pranks on our Assistant Directors. I have been a small part of his lot of celebrations. We are close buddies and we've worked together in Naagin 5 earlier, and my bond with him has always been very sweet. Dheeraj is a very relaxed actor to work with, it doesn't come with any pressure and it's enjoyable to work with him."
